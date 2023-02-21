‘I’m sick of you disrespecting me in front of people’: Customer films Dollar Tree worker standing up to manager berating her

A Dollar Tree customer’s video showing an altercation between an employee and a manager went viral on TikTok.

User @dilario2 filmed the incident from inside a Dollar tree store. It is unknown what led to the dispute but the video starts with the employee accusing the manager of “disrespecting” her, especially “in front of people.” The manager then tells the employee to “get out” but the employee continues, stating how she never disrespects her and doesn’t like how the manager treats her.

The two argue back and forth with the manager demanding the worker “to get out” and the employee stating how her concerns about being mistreated and disrespected are continuously disregarded.

At one point, the employee accused the manager of being, “very rude, disrespectful, and unprofessional.” Regardless of how many times the manager demanded the employee to “get out” and “leave the store,” the employee refused because she “came here to work.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @dilario2 via TikTok comment and Dollar Tree via press email regarding the video. The video amassed over 942,000 views as of Monday, with viewers applauding the employee for standing up for herself.

“DID IT ALL WITHOUT CURSING TOO! HELP THIS LADY BECOME THE MANAGER! SHE’S PHENOMENAL!” one viewer praised.

“She said she came to work the worker never cursed she was mad as hell and still kept it professional,” another agreed.

“Example of perfect handling the situation…this young lady needs to become a manager,” a third complimented.

Some agreed the manager should’ve been fired for the way she was speaking to the Dollar Tree worker.

“I hope this manager got fired for how she treated this employee,” one user wrote.

“Fire the manager and promote this lady,” a second agreed.

“Someone find out the managers name. Let’s get her fired and get the other girl her new promotion,” a third echoed.

Other users stated how these types of managers are common at Dollar Tree.

“Some Mangers at stores like DG & DollarTree be so rude to their employees. This is why the turn over rate is so high. Plus low pay,” one person said.

“Why is every dollar tree manager like this? TN here, and every single one I’ve been to has been like this,” a second commented.

“Typical dollar tree manager,” a third wrote.

The creator wrote in the comments section that this took place in Absecon, New Jersey. He posted a follow-up video regarding the situation where he asked the worker—who was allegedly still employed — how she felt about the incident that went viral.

“Hopefully things will work out between me and the person,” she says. “But if not, I still thank God I’m still here.”