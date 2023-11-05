‘How the drinks more than my two dishes combined?’: Customer slams restaurant after he got charged $60 for 2 Long Island Iced Teas

A customer at an Atlanta restaurant had reasonable expectations for what everything would cost in a big-city dining establishment—until it came to two Long Island Iced Teas that were $30 each.

The complaint about the rising prices came from creator Kuh-rel (@onlychildworldwide), who posted about the Atlanta restaurant Toast on Lenox in a video uploaded Friday. In its first two days on the platform, the video drew more than 988,600 views.

The restaurant touts itself as a premier brunch destination in the Southern metropolis, and the creator was fine with the $6 for honey butter biscuits and $19 for chicken and waffles, but he was amazed at paying $60 for two Long Island Iced Teas, leading him to start his video, “I just got robbed.”

“Atlanta restaurants are getting out of hand,” he said, claiming that he was just trying to go to Toast on Lenox for a “regular lunch” before seeing the prices. In the video, he shares the receipt to show the breakdown of a lunch that came to a whopping $106.79 when all was said and done.

“I’ve never, ever gotten a Long Island Iced Tea and it’d be more than $17 and I get a lot of LITs, everywhere I go,” he said. “Everywhere I go!”

He added, “I was confident in the price that I’m used to paying because I said, ‘F*ck it, let me get two.'”

According to Liquor.com, Long Island Iced Teas are “one hot mess of a drink” per the recipe, with “four different—and disparate—spirits slugging it out in a single glass, along with triple sec, lemon juice and cola.”

The article adds that the recipe, with vodka, rum, tequila, and gin, “reads more like a frat-house hazing ritual than one of the world’s most popular cocktails. And yet, somehow, it works.”

Kuh-rel noted in his caption, “Keith Lee needs to do some more investigating in Atlanta,” referring to a recent controversial Atlanta drop-in from the MMA fighter who moonlights as a TikTok food reviewer.

As CNN noted in a Thursday story, when Lee visited Atlanta looking to spotlight some local establishments, “His visit brought viral videos, death threats, responses from Grammy-winning artists and what some say is a long overdue reckoning for the Atlanta restaurant scene.”

Commenters reacted to Kuh-rel’s takedown of Toast on Lenox.

“How big is it,” cracked one. “Was it a pitcher. They must use the $300 bottles from the club.”

Another remarked, “As a bartender, 30 dollars for a Long Island is COMPLETELY CRAZY. Even if it’s topshelf, it should be less than 20 dollars.”

Someone else shared, “Omg got two lemon drops at a restaurant in ATL charged me $66 for that. Since then I make sure to ask cost before they bring out.”

Another commenter, surveying the receipt in the video, came in to ask, “Wait a minute, why are you automatically charged for a service fee for one person??”

The creator highlighted that question in a separate video, noting, “You asking good questions. I still have no idea. I still don’t know why I paid $60 for two Long Island Iced Teas either, but we will never know, unless they see this somehow, some way.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to both the creator and the restaurant via email.