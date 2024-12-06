‘These are the 5 bottles you need’: Expert shares why you should drink Tullamore Dew, Old Grand-Dad

Whiskey isn’t a spirit that you just pick up one day. Becoming a true whiskey drinker takes time and a genuine dedication to building your palate. That will give you the perspective you need to truly appreciate the flavor profiles the various brands have to offer.

Featured Video

At least that’s what TikTok user Artisan Oak (@artisanoak) communicated in a video posted on Dec. 1 that has since accumulated 3.1 million views. In the video, the whiskey tumbler company explains the liquor to beginners and offers advice on how to build the perfect whiskey-drinking palate.

“These are the five bottles you need for a young palate to develop right,” the narrator says to start the video.

Tullamore Dew

According to Artisan Oak, the perfect place to start drinking whiskey is with a bottle of Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey. “It’s sweet, smooth, and complex enough to taste as it goes down,” the narrator says.

Advertisement

Old Grand-Dad Bonded Bourbon

“As you move up the proof level, whiskeys will get spicier, but they shouldn’t get less smooth,” the narrator says. “That’s the key to a good bottle like Old Grand-Dad. While it’s pretty hot on the tongue, it avoids being harsh and gives you plenty of flavor to work with.”

Redbreast 12

“This is for when you are ready to dive more into flavor,” the narrator continues. “Some absolutely hate it, and some love it, and that’s why it deserves a spot here, because even though it’s important to find what you like, it’s even more important to find what you don’t, and this will show you the way.”

Advertisement

Maker’s Mark No. 46

“This is a bottle that steps it up from the original Maker’s Mark,” the narrator says. “And it will let you taste the difference in barrel types since it’s aged in virgin French oak.”

Circle back to an old bottle

“You should circle back to a bottle you started with, whether it’s Jack [Daniels], Jim [Beam], Crown [Royal], or anything else,” the narrator concludes. “And take a look at their more premium siblings. Some might be aged for longer or taken from a single cask. Then compare how they, but more importantly, how you have changed. You should have enough experience to choose what you like and honor where you started.”

Advertisement

What do other experts say?

To develop your palate for whiskey, Food & Wine states you should start off with “either a light cocktail to awaken your senses or going into a non-cask-strength whiskey. Try to warm up with something in the 40% to 47% ABV range — nothing stronger. You want your palate’s pores (your tongue has 10,000) to open up slowly. Opening up too quickly can be a shock to the system.”

Tullamore Dew (40 percent ABV), Redbreast 12 (40 percent ABV), and Maker’s Mark No. 46 (47 percent ABV) sit squarely in this range, while Old Grand-Dad at 50 percent ABV sits just outside it.

Advertisement

What did viewers say?

In the comments section, users offered plenty of their own opinions. Of course, more than a few cracked jokes about the list.

“Bro, just drink what you want,” wrote one viewer.

Another said, “Laughing in Scottish. Not a proper whiskey mentioned.”

Advertisement

Someone else joked, “OK, I tried them all. Why are the cops here?”

The Daily Dot reached out to Artisan Oak via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. It also reached out to Tullamore Dew via email and to James B. Beam Distilling Co., Redbreast Irish Whiskey, and Maker’s Mark via online contact form.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.