‘It was worth it’: Customer pays $42 for 10-piece wing combo

You don’t need to search for too long on social media to find someone complaining about the spikes in prices at restaurants across the country, like this one TikToker who was appalled that two Caniac combos at popular chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s came out to nearly $40.

However, for influencer couple Kel and Jos, who dropped $42 for a 10-piece wing and french fries combo along with 2 daquiris at We Dat’s Chicken and Shrimp in New Orleans, they said it was ultimately worth the price.

The couple writes in a text overlay of the video: “$42 dollars for a 10 pc wing and fries combo, but it was worth it.” How could that be?

According to DoorDash, a 10-piece wings and fries combo at We Dat’s costs $17.99, however there doesn’t seem to be an option to order Daquiris from a food delivery application, but judging from their total bill, the drinks presumably retailed for around $11 each.

Kel says on camera: “All right so we paid $41.58 for a 10 piece wing, fries, and 2 daquiris.” He then promises to show off the wings, which he does in a follow-up video.

He added that the fries were topped with bacon, ranch, and jalapenos, which presumably incur an additional charge. In a third video, where the couple reviewed the meal, they said that in their opinion they were some of the best wings they’ve ever eaten in New Orleans.

TikTokers who saw Kel’s initial video first thought that the wings and fries combo itself cost over $40, however others who said that the meal, along with the price of the daquiris were fairly priced. “The daquiri is what did it. They probably was about $14 per drink.”

Someone else said, “I’m taking my ahh to the store before I pay 41 dollar” but another user wrote: “That’s good for 2 daquiris 10 wings and fries…

According to Nerd Wallet, the price of food purchased from supermarkets and restaurants increased, on average, by 9.5%, leaving diners coming up with creative ways to save money on their food bills.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kel and Jos and We Dat’s via Instagram DM for further information.