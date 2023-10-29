‘His boss is mad that I’m eating so much’: Hibachi Buffet customer tries to eat as much as she can for $13, gets kicked out after 4.5 hours

In a recent viral TikTok video, Madison (@ugh_madison), a user known for her all-you-can-eat escapades, shared an amusing experience at a Hibachi buffet. Madison is no stranger to the viral limelight, having done a challenge at both 12 hours at the Golden Corral and a stint at CiCi’s Pizza Buffet. The Hibachi video, which has amassed a whopping 6.2 million views as of Sunday, is aptly titled, “They said I’m ‘eating too much’ at the all-you-can-eat buffet – did I have all I can eat?”

Madison’s hectic video chronicles her $13 journey in the Indianapolis Hibachi Restaurant. Madison shows on screen that she arrived at 11:20am, and her gluttonous adventure kicked off with six straight plates of food when she was unexpectedly presented with her check.

Undeterred, Madison continued her feast, even navigating challenges like an ice cream machine and the threat of a $2 charge if she didn’t finish said dessert. However, her determination was met with resistance when she returned to her table to find her belongings cleared away.

@ugh_madison They said im “eating too much” at the all you can eat buffet 😔 did i have all i can eat? ♬ original sound – Madison

The climax of her buffet adventure came when she was told she could remain seated but couldn’t eat any more food. The reason? The owner was apparently displeased with the amount she had consumed.

In the clip, she shows a worker coming up to her to tell her his boss doesn’t want her eating any more food.

“He said I can stay in the restaurant as long as I want but I can’t eat any more food,” Madison says. In the end, she kindly tips the server and the guy who “kicked her out” and shows how she ended up paying a mere $12.96 for the 4.5 hours she had been eating.

Madison’s video sparked quite a conversation within the TikTok community. Many users sided with her, emphasizing the need for buffets to have clear time limits.

One user remarked, “These places need to state a time limit! they can’t get mad at you for staying too long when they haven’t stated a limit.”

Others shared their personal buffet experiences, with one noting, “The one near me isn’t even good they don’t even want you staying half an hour and they take your food when you walk away but never while you sitting.”

Madison’s generosity was also a highlight, as she tipped both her waitress and the man who asked her to stop eating $100 each.

“That was so nice of you to tip them both $100 this series is goated,” one user wrote. Through these interactions, it’s evident that Madison’s buffet adventure sparked discussions on dining etiquette.

Madison’s video serves as a breezy yet thought-provoking commentary on the unspoken rules of buffet dining. While some might see her actions as pushing boundaries, others view her as a champion for consumers, ensuring they get their money’s worth. One thing’s for sure: Madison’s buffet adventures are a hit on TikTok, and many are eagerly awaiting her next dining challenge.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Madison via TikTok comment.