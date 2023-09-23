‘No way Trump had a 4-hour attention span’: Viral conspiracy theory about secret 4-hour VHS tape shown to top U.S. leaders emerges

If you love a good conspiracy theory but are also a rabid British Bake Off fan, we may have found the perfect TikTok channel for you. Reddit Stories (@reddit.cake) is a niche account on the platform that is dedicated solely to recounting posts on Reddit over footage of people making scrumptious baked goods— with an occasional Asian savory dish thrown in for variety.

One of the account’s videos posted three days ago, has gained over 2.2 million views due to its bizarre mix of a terrifying government conspiracy theory and cake boss-quality icing decoration.

The video is based closely on a government conspiracy story that originated on Reddit’s “nosleep” community which claims to be “a place for Redditors to share their scary personal experiences.” However, there is little guarantee that the horror stories found in the community actually happened and many of them appear to be fictional.

The story in the video concerns a 4-hour VHS tape that “reveals every secret that the USA is hiding” and is shown only to government employees at the highest level of security clearance, including the president. It may have been inspired by a lewd routine performed in the 1990s by cult comic Bill Hicks.

The narrator claims to be a low-level government employee who is accidentally brought into a meeting at the building he works in we he is mistaken for someone else.

The gist of the story is that it was a meeting of the “Committee for the Protection and Preservation of Human Consciousness,” whereupon the tape revealed contact with extraterrestrial life. Effectively, per the story, Earth is a farm and the aliens will return in 2028 to harvest and eat a big swath of the population.

The meeting room contained a TV set attached to an old VHS video cassette player. Everyone in the room is told, “Any discussion of this presentation to folks who do not have top compartmented clearance is a breach of your terms of employment, a breach of your non-disclosure agreement, and a breach of the conditions laid out by the Committee for the Protection and Preservation of Human Consciousness.”

The TikTok ends after the man conducting the meeting pulls out a VHS tape and inserts it into the player.

The story definitely impressed its viewers, even if they didn’t necessarily take it as factual.

“I need the full extended version of this, it’s TOO good,” one wrote.

Another added that the story “Sounds like a AHS [American Horror Story].”

Mago Mayor (@grmanshprd2020) wrote This sounds like some Chinese propaganda, no way this actually happened.”

Another viewer wrote, “The only reason I choose to believe this is not real is 1) no way Trump had a 4 hour attention span 2) he would’ve blabbered about it a million times.”

The whole story can be found in the original Reddit post. Reddit Stories (@reddit.cake) has posted part 2 on its account page.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Reddit Stories via TikTok for further comment.