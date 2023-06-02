‘All your co-workers are young enough to be your kids’: Viewers defend sad 37-year-old who is a restaurant server

Many folks use social media to express their frustrations about work, but most are not met with overwhelming positivity.

After a man took to TikTok to share that he is a restaurant server at 37 years old and much older than his co-workers, viewers are encouraging him to not view that fact negatively.

In the video that has drawn over 2 million views, poster @blinks1020 uses a text overlay to relay his age and the fact that he is considerably older than many of his co-workers.

“When you’re 37 years old, still work at a restaurant, and ALL your coworkers are young enough to be your kids,” the text overlay on the video reads.

The creator has shared multiple videos to his account highlighting the fact of his employment in a restaurant, where he says he makes more money than he did at previous jobs even though he has a college degree and generally shares positive content about his life and work.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @blinks1020 via a comment on the video as other means of communication were not available.

Viewers encouraged the poster to not take this summation of his stage in life as a negative sign.

“There’s no age limit to education or careers, society’s negative influence has most people shaming,” one commenter wrote. “F them and continue to be great!”

“Serving is not something to be embarrassed about,” another said. “It’s honest work, well depending on the restaurant.”

“Nothing wrong with that bro,” one viewer said. “Life doesn’t have a timeline!! You’re doing great.”

Others shared that he is not alone in feeling like he is mismatched to his current stage in life and that they are in similar boats.

“I’m 37, still work in my parents bakery… and I like you, still look really young for my age,” one commenter wrote. “We found the secret.”

“Felt this one,” another user said. “36 here still trying to figure out what I wanna be when I grow up.”

“I feel you. I have worked at a grocery store the past 29 years (really is a good job. No I don’t make minimum wage lol),” a TikToker shared. “My bosses are kids lol.”