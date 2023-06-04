‘$350 per patient and I have 3 kids’: Mom says pediatrician is charging an annual fee ‘just to be patients there’

A Manhattan-based mother shared how her children’s pediatrician is now charging an annual fee of $350 per patient.

The video features TikTok user Chelsea (@cityloveletter) where she reveals the latest “money grab” scheme from companies. In her mind, only in “New York” would this occur.

“Our kids’ pediatrician is now charging an annual fee just to be patients there,” she tells her 16,000 followers. The content creator says she is being charged $350 per child and she has three children. That’s a whopping $1,050 in yearly fees just for being patients. This large price doesn’t include “insurance, fees, or copays.”

“It’s like a broker’s fee but for the pediatrician. Like, would this be acceptable anywhere else?” she concludes the video.

The video amassed 254,000 views as of Sunday, garnering mixed reactions.

“Umm I better be able to get in next day,” one viewer wrote.

“I’m happy [to] pay extra for great care. Pretty sure all the best doctors will eventually go concierge and I’m fine with it,” a second stated.

“They BETTER be able to see my kids immediately if they are sick/hurt instead of sending us to urgent care then!” a third remarked.

In addition, others shared their experiences with this in different states.

“It’s happening in LA too,” one person shared. “Not only pediatricians but my obgyn as well. My Pediatricians fee is 250 a year and ‘VIP’ for $1k a year.”

“I pay that in Westport CT! They call it an ‘admin fee,’” a second revealed.

“Same thing happened to me in DC. I was in my early 20s but most of her regulars were retired,” a third commented.

However, what exactly is an “administration fee?” According to The Center for Advanced Pediatrics, “Many changes have taken place in the health insurance industry in recent years. Services once covered in full are now partially covered with lower payments, covered only under certain circumstances, or in some cases not covered at all.

“We want to provide the highest quality medical care that is based on our families’ needs, but unfortunately, this means providing services that are not covered by insurance companies,” the website states. “We have decided to charge an annual administrative fee to all our families in order that we may continue to provide comprehensive, exceptional care.”