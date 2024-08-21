‘I would’ve walked right out after his smart comment’: Woman asks car salesman a question about the Honda Accord—his response took her aback

The 2024 Honda Accord has a polarizing body style. In fact, there are some folks who say the brand’s decision to change its aesthetics is hurting sales. That isn’t necessarily the case, according to a Honda spokesperson.

However, that hasn’t stopped folks from hopping on social media to decry its looks.

Kay (@heykay2324) decided to give an in-depth look at the Accord in a TikTok. And after thoroughly inspecting the vehicle, she concluded that while its interior is fantastic, she wasn’t feeling its exterior.

It doesn’t seem like she’s going to be in a rush to get rid of her 2018 Accord Sport, either, as there’s no 2024 2.0 liter engine variant available.

Kay begins her video with a recording of the Honda dealer’s lot. She shows off new model Accords as she details her experience visiting the business.

“I took a look at whatever they had available. Two different cars available on the lot. I even took a look at the fully loaded,” she says. “My thing is, the outside is what bothers me. It looks less aggressive. Also, let me give a full, you know, disclaimer. I am not a car connoisseur. I know nothing about cars, but I do know what I like as a customer.”

However, she praises the new Accord’s interior. “The inside is perfect,” she adds. “The leather, the quality, you know features, they’re pretty good.”

Honda Accord 1.5 vs. 2.0

The car salesman didn’t have a response for why Honda stopped offering the 2.0 Accord variant, Kay says, of which she has the 2018 model. “He’s like, ‘I don’t know,’” Kay recalls.

Kay wasn’t happy with the salesman’s response to her questions about the 2.0 engine being discontinued.

“The car salesman was like, ‘Oh you guys will just have to get over it,’” she recalls. “And I was sincerely asking questions… He’s like, he doesn’t know, and ‘You guys just have to get over it.’ And I was like, that’s terrible customer service.”

She then moves on to show off the car’s interior, including its sunroof mechanism, and a Three Musketeers candy wrapper that somehow ended up in the center console.

While she does this, she remembers that the car salesman actually did tell her why Honda discontinued the 2.0 engine option.

According to Airport Marina Honda, the 1.5 liter turbocharged engine is a more fuel efficient option than the 2.0. “While both engines impress with their own merits, the 1.5L turbocharged engine edges ahead in terms of both power and fuel efficiency,” the dealership states. “The turbocharger’s internal cooling system helps maintain optimal engine temperature, thereby enhancing performance while minimizing the risk of overheating.”

Fueleconomy.gov listed the miles per gallon differences between different 2022 Accord drivetrains. The 1.5 liter engine is rated for 30 city, 38 highway, with a combined EPA mpg estimate of 33 mpg. The 2.0 L is lower at 22 city, 32 highway, with a combined 26mp estimate. However, this Redditor who drives a 2.0 says those estimates are slightly lower.

Why did Honda stop selling the 2.0 engine?

The salesman told Kay Honda discontinued the 2.0 engine because it wasn’t very gas efficient.

“He said the 2.0s was not good on gas,” she explains. “Baby, I don’t care. I’m riding in style. I’m driving my Honda. Honda Accord 2.0. That was the reason why. He said they stopped making them because of the gas.”

Kay then shared her issues the new Honda Accord’s exterior with the salesman. After telling him that she just couldn’t get over the way the car physically looks, the salesman had two pieces of advice.

“And he said, ‘You just have to wait. Either get over it, or we just have to wait and see if they change the style within itself,’” Kay recalls. “And I was like, ‘That sucks.’ But this is it.”

The Daily Dot reached out to a Honda rep who appeared to echo the salesman’s statements regarding fuel efficiency. The spokesperson indicated that half of all Honda Accords that have been sold is the model’s hybrid option.

“The hybrid powertrain offered on the Accord is the most premium option, and with good reason,” they told the Daily Dot. “With 204 horsepower, and 247 lb.-ft of torque, it provides strong acceleration, while achieving outstanding EPA fuel economy ratings, with up to 51 mpg in the city and 48 mpg combined (EX-L trim). Positioned at the top of the Accord lineup they represent about 50% of annual sales, a key step in Honda’s electrification strategy.”

One user who racked up nearly 2,000 likes for their response, said that Kay should turn to another Japanese brand. “Girl one word. 2025 Camry fully redesigned,” they wrote.

This was a recommendation someone else echoed, writing: “Look at the 2025 Camry XSE. I have a 2020 accord sport now. If I needed a car I would buy the Camry.”

Another seemed to agree that the previous model Accords were better looking vehicles. “2018 to 2022 accords look better on the outside. I agree,” they said.

And someone else said that there’s no way they would’ve even entertained purchasing a vehicle from the salesperson after hearing what they said: “I would’ve walked right out after his smart comment.”

Another couldn’t believe that the sales rep wasn’t hip to why the 2.0 Accord went the way of the Dodo. “The sales people be sooo uneducated about features and updates. They discontinued the 2.0T because of its sales vs the 1.5. & now America is pushing Hybrids,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Honda and Kay via email for further comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.