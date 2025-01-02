‘Lowkey nostalgic tho’: Man’s 2024 Ford truck makes unexpected noise when door opens. How could this have happened?

Hearing an unexpected noise coming out of your Ford truck can certainly raise suspicion.

In a TikTok with more than 4.2 million views, Tommy (@roadrunner.70.426hemi) runs into just that on his 2024. It’s unclear which model he owns, but it’s obvious that the sound it starts playing is out of place.

What was this unexpected sound coming out of the Ford truck?

It’s the old-school Ford chime that was used from 2009-2014, emitting with the shock and awe of a throwback banger on the dance floor.

Tommy plays the chime as his Ford’s door opens. Many cherish this sound as it has subtly been on display throughout our lives.

“Lowkey nostalgic though,” one TikTok commenter added.

However, Tommy wasn’t too thrilled to hear it. The video is captioned “Bro forgot it’s 2024” and Tommy angrily slams the truck door to make the sound stop. Thing is, the old chime kept going each time the door opens.

“That’s usually because the stereo is off, it takes some time to turn on the system so it uses the dash chime as the replacement chime,” one TikTok commenter suggested.

Another commenter weighed in saying, “Its because the old chime is built inside the system. While the new chime is built inside the speakers.”

So what is causing his new Ford to play the old chime?

It’s a common issue reported on Ford forums. The consensus seems to be that the retro chime plays when the battery of a new Ford is low. In a post from June, a driver calls this out.

“I’m trying to understand why, on my 2020 F350 Tremor, I occasionally get retro-sounding chimes. The chimes change for everything, such as opening the door, cross traffic warning, e-brake warning, etc… Once the truck is turned off and then back on, it is usually back to normal. Strange,” they write.

When does the Ford chime usually play?

Whenever the door is open in a Ford, a chime will play to alert the driver. This is a typical feature for Fords and is designed to enhance driver safety, convenience, and awareness.

Here are a few reasons why the Ford chime will play.

Open door reminder Seatbelt reminder Headlights left on Low fuel warning Low oil warning

What did the viewers think?

It remains unclear why the new Ford truck played the old Ford chime. But viewers have run into this issue before.

“Basically the old chime is a backup if the new software chime fails,” one said.

“I think that’s an easter egg ford put in to remind people of their older models,” one commented.

“90s ford chime better,” one shared.

“It’s broken, I think you better give it to me,” one joked.

This TikTok has more than 475,800 likes. The Daily Dot has contacted @roadrunner.70.426hemi and Ford for more information.

