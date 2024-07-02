‘3 cylinder in a car that big is criminal’: Mechanic finds a hole in the block of a brand-new Chevrolet Trax. It has less than 1,000 miles

A mechanic assessing a 2024 Chevrolet Trax determined a big issue with it that might be concerning for people contemplating whether to buy one.

The Cocoa, Florida-based TikToker, going under the name The954Demon (@the954demon), has the address for Bob Steele Chevrolet in the TikTok bio. The creator, apparently drawing on the region’s 954 area code for inspiration, put the video up on Thursday showing a Trax in need of repair. As of Monday morning, the video had drawn more than 46,700 views before it was ultimately removed.

“Hey there, y’all,” the creator begins. “Got a 2024 Chevrolet Trax, with almost 1,000 miles, with a hole in the block.” He then pans to a front view of the car showing oil underneath it. That’ll do it.

The video drew some disparaging comments from some, including one who assessed, “3 cylinder in a car that big is criminal.”

Another chimed in to say, “It’s a 4 cylinder.”

But the creator weighed in, “Unfortunately it happens to be a 3 cylinder.”

But Car & Driver gave the car an overall favorable review, rating it 10/10. On the engine, it assessed, “Every Chevrolet Trax is powered by a 137-hp turbocharged 1.2-liter inline-three engine and six-speed automatic transmission. The Trax is offered with front-wheel drive only. This combination is good for a 60 mph time of 8.8 seconds in our testing, which isn’t quick. But torque comes on low in the rev range, which means the Trax has enough power to get off the line with some vitality. Still, its acceleration is limited by its sluggish transmission.”

Despite the alarming condition of the Trax in the video, one commenter wasn’t scared off, noting, “Overall these motors have been pretty reliable so far. Probably just one of those few with a defect.”

But it was enough to scare off one potential customer, who said, “Welllp, I was looking at getting one of these. Nerppp.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Bob Steele Chevrolet via website.

