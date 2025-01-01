‘Instant Power’: Did the New Orleans attacker seek out this 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning from Turo? It can accelerate from 0 to 60 in 4 seconds

The Ford EV truck used in the horrific New Orleans attack came from a Ford dealership in Pasadena, Texas, a Mac Haik Ford dealership manager tells the Daily Dot. He says the dealership is cooperating with authorities.

Asked if the build of the truck had anything to do with why it was selected for the attack, the manager declined to speculate.

On New Year’s Day, a man used a Ford Lightning to drive through Bourbon Street and killed at least 10 people. Officials are reportedly looking into whether the assailant had an ISIS flag. He was driving a white 2023 Ford Lightning that he rented on Turo, per ABC.

Reached by phone, the owner of the only 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning available to rent in the Houston area declined to comment. That Turo listing is currently disabled.

The Daily Dot reached out to Turo for more information. We’ve reached out to Ford corporate as well.

Did the attacker seek out this Ford in particular?

The man, identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar, 42, rented an Airbnb in New Orleans. NBC News reports Din Jabbar is a Texas-born citizen.

The Ford Lightning, per its disabled Turo listing, can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 4 seconds. Additionally, the Turo listing says it can “cover a quarter mile in 12.7 seconds at over 106 mph. Instant Power Fun truck to Drive!”

The truck, which the listing says is available for pickup “in front of the house on the street,” has a 4.93 out of 5-star rating from 29 previous renters. The owner offered truck delivery for $45, too.

According to CNN, “multiple suspected explosive devices were found in an ice chest in the truck.” The Turo listing offered a “large cooler” for a $15 surcharge.

“Car was delivered on time and was very clean. They gave me an adapter to charge at Tesla superchargers, which was great. I would rent from them again,” reads a 5-star review.

The rest of the listing touts its heavy-duty reliability:

Handling The Lightning’s lower center of gravity and independent rear suspension help keep body roll in check and improve the ride and handling compared to the gas Front trunk The Lightning’s front trunk can hold up to 400 pounds, which is more than the Rivian R1T’s. Approximately 230 miles per full charge on this EV truck with standard range battery. This truck IS VERY SPACIOUS , fits up to 5 people. Perfect for business travel and or family road trips! Please No Smoking or Vaping of any kind.

Din Jabbar was reportedly killed by law enforcement at the scene. His actions were “very intentional,” police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick told CNN. She said he was trying to run over as many people as possible and shot at two police officers, injuring both.

The French Quarter attack took place as the city hosts the Sugar Bowl, which attracts thousands of football fans from the University of Georgia and the University of Notre Dame.

