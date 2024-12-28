‘This is more reliable than a Honda Civic’: Expert says this 2015 Ford is a little-known value that’s $5,000 cheaper. But it has to be this kind

Ford vehicles are often not part of the conversation when it comes to reliable cars. However, auto enthusiast and TikToker Thomas (@carsrme) claims there’s a particular Ford Focus model that is surprisingly dependable.

Featured Video

In a viral clip that garnered over 21,000 views, Thomas names the model that he says is a great option to buy on the used car market.

Ford Focus with manual transmission

The car Thomas is referring to is the 205 Ford Focus.

Advertisement

“This is more reliable than a Honda Civic,” he claims. Thomas then goes on to explain why the 2015 Focus gets his endorsement.

“This one has the manual transmission. That’s what makes this super reliable. The engines on these are great. They go and they go and they go,” he says. Thomas then cuts the camera back to the gear shift.

“These usually came in a dual clutch transmission. They all blew up,” he says pointing to the only downside of the car. However, he adds, if buyers can find a model with manual transmission, they’re a great buy.

“They’re fuel efficient, they’re reliable, they’re cheap,” he says.

Advertisement

Thomas says in comparison to Honda, buyers would get a way better deal on a Ford.

“The same Honda Civic of this year is at least five grand more than this Ford Focus would cost,” he claims.

Thomas also gives his stamp of approval to the body and interior of the Ford Focus.

“They hold up pretty well for what they are … They got plenty of space in the back,” he says.

Advertisement

He does name one negative point against the 2015 Ford Focus. Thomas records one of the vehicle’s tires, touching the rim and brake beneath it.

“The only thing I think that’s a downside is like the outside brakes on the back are still drums. Which, you know, that’s older technology. But overall these are still really good cars for the price,” he says.

Manual vs automatic cars

In general, manual transmissions are considered more reliable than their automatic counterparts. This is because they have simpler designs with fewer components. Consequently, there’s less of a chance for parts failure. And if there is, there are fewer parts to replace, and repairs are relatively easy to carry out.

Advertisement

The 2015 Ford Focus’ dual-clutch automatic transmission has been maligned by numerous reviewers. Advanced Transmission Center writes that the “primary complaint about the Ford dual clutch … is shuddering when accelerating from a stop.” Additionally, the vehicle has a “harsh 1st to 2nd gear shift.” Other drivers also complain of “jerking under acceleration, [and] delayed shifting.”

Scariest of all the complaints, however is that some drivers claim the transmission “shift[s] into neutral at an inappropriate time.” The Department of Justice even launched an official investigation into this particular dual-clutch model.

Ford was even sued over its dual-clutch transmission with plaintiffs alleging that the company knowingly introduced the DCT despite knowing the potential problems it faced. Lemon Law Experts reports that Ford has paid out several settlements related to the Focus DCT.

Is the manual transmission Ford Focus a better car?

Several outlets report favorably on the Focus’ manual variant. The Drive, for instance, reports that not only is the Focus’ manual transmission reliable, it’s even comparable to the much-loved Mazda 3.

Advertisement

RepairPal also scores the Focus manual a four out of five, and states that it has average ownership and repair costs.

Users on the Bob is the Oil Guy forum also stated that Ford Focuses are good vehicles. However, like Thomas, several cautioned against purchasing the automatic dual-clutch transmission. “Everything about the Focus is good EXCEPT the DUAL CLUTCH TRANSMISSION,” one person wrote.

Another wrote, like Thomas, that manual drivers can get a great deal on a used one. Furthermore, they argue, “If you get one with a manual, they’re fine. Maybe a little worse than the Japanese for reliability, but parts should be cheaper and the car is a considerably better deal used.”

TikTokers shared their thoughts

Several users weighed in on the Ford Focus in the comments.

Advertisement

One user said, “DCT version of mine lasted 800k miles with regular maintenance.”

Another claimed, “My family has had 3 manuals and they run forever. My 09 5 speed has 330k miles.”

But there were also some users who said they had been burned by manual Ford Focuses.

Advertisement

“Mine has the 1.0 Ecoboost and my 6-speed manual went out at 72k miles. It needs and engine now tho so it’s been a pos but I like it,” one person shared.

Another claimed, “Bro I HAD THE SAME THING NEW WENT OUT 87k MY SI GOING WAY STRONGER.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Ford via email and Thomas via TikTok comment for further information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.