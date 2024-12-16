‘A trick window in a children’s store is weird regardless’: Woman goes in bathroom at toy store. She thinks she can only see out

Commenters are coming to this woman’s defense after she was caught with her literal pants down at a toy store. It’s not what you think.

An unfortunate situation

“This is probably the most embarrassing thing that has ever happened to me,” this TikToker reveals as she explains what happened.

In a viral video with more than 1.4 million views, viewers go through several emotions alongside travel creator Carissa Monyce (@carissamonyce) in less than a minute.

Monyce, who was visiting a toy store, started filming in the location’s bathroom after noticing that it seemingly had a two-way mirror.

The TikToker, who’d just used the restroom, said she panicked for a second when she saw the glass window but thought it was safe to assume that the outside was mirrored since the glass looked see-through from the inside.

Otherwise, toy store customers would be seeing into the bathroom, and no one wants to witness all of that.

“The way I thought people could see me,” Monyce says.

When she stepped out of the bathroom to show people the two-way mirror effect, it started clicking in her head.

To her horror, they could (and did) see her.

“Y’all can see me?” Monyce says to the store shoppers, confused.

No one really reacted, so Monyce figured they were either confused or were playing it off for her sake.

“How is that possible?” she says. “… That’s crazy and weird.”

When Monyce flips the camera back to herself, you can see the sheer panic and embarrassment in her eyes.

The bathroom window, explained

Monyce, now concerned, sees a mother and her two daughters step in and tries to warn them about the glass window situation. But the mom assures her that she’s aware.

“As soon as you lock the door, it’s not,” the mom said and showed her how the window gets a frosty effect when the door is locked.

Monyce is sure she didn’t lock the door. In a follow-up video, she explains that she tried to lock it, but it wouldn’t budge. Needing to go so badly, Monyce left the closed door as it was and beelined for the bathroom, needing desperately to relieve herself.

It wasn’t until she went to wash her hands that she noticed the window and thought it was cool that you could people-watch from the bathroom—not realizing that all the while, they could see her too.

“Honestly, I don’t think the bathroom concept was well thought out either, and I was very off put by it. I mean, I was kind of just in shock,” Monyce says.

How didn’t she see the sign?

At the end of the video, we do see there is a stylized sign on the door that says, “Lock the door so we cannot see you through the window.

But commenters pointed out this isn’t enough to catch every bathroom goer’s attention.

“Also the sign is stylized in a way it blends into the decor, so you might not think it’s worth reading at first glance. There’s a reason warnings are bold with high contrast, and even they get ignored,” a top comment read.

And they’re right. For a sign to be considered accessible, it must meet specific requirements related to the font, font size, and color contrast, according to ADA guidelines.

“But why would that have this period? Lol, like the aesthetic of seeing a bathroom in a toy store,” a person pointed out.

“No bc I’ve been in urgent situations where my pants are halfway down while locking the door bc ik it’ll flow soon as I look at the toilet this doesn’t seem right at all,” another added.

“Even with the lock door, why would they have a see through window with kids,” a commenter said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Monyce for comment via email and Instagram direct message.



