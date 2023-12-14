‘Every single wing night’: Customers demand 100 wings on 25-cent wing night. There’s just one problem

These customers absolutely fumbled a great wing night special—unlimited wings for 25 cents a wing—because they refused to pay for an extra menu item. Viewers say their stubbornness is going to cost them in the end.

Multiple restaurants and bars have wing specials, whether it’s to get people in the door and spending money on a slow weeknight or a yearly promotion, like Applebee’s, which had droves of people going in over the summer for its unlimited boneless wing special.

Often, these deals have specific rules, like only being able to dine-in or needing to order other menu items alongside the deal.

Well, when this server explained that, a pair of customers refused to follow the rules. The video resonated with viewers, earning over 1.7 million views in just under 24 hours.

In the viral video, Syd (@poorandhungry) acted out a recent interaction she had on wing night. The table of two she was serving asked for 100 wings. Syd said she explained that since none of the wings on the deal could be taken to go, the wings would be brought out in increments so that the pair don’t get charged for uneaten food.

Syd said she also explained that to activate the 25-cent wing promo, they’d need to order at least one other menu item, like a round of beers, a pitcher of lemonade, or nachos. While the pair insisted they’d have water and nothing else, Syd candidly told them that the point of the promo was to get people to spend on other menu items, she recalled.

“‘You can’t do an awesome discount to get us in and then make us pay for other stuff,'” Syd recalled one of the customers saying.

“Yeah, that’s almost exclusively how promo nights work,” Syd replied.

Syd said the customers continued to refuse to participate in the promo correctly and insisted that they wanted all 100 wings. Syd said they told her whatever they didn’t finish they’d take home because they “paid for it.”

Syd said they didn’t pay for the wings. They paid for the promo, which explicitly states no wings to go.

“If you don’t participate in the promo, you’re gonna be paying a couple hundred bucks for those wings at regular price,” Syd replied.

The duo insisted that the last time they were there, the server let them get away with not ordering an extra menu item and let them take home wings. But Syd said she quickly told them that wasn’t possible since she’s the only server who works wing night.

“And no one would do that because they’d be putting a ton of effort into your finding experience with almost no tip,” Syd said.

The video has 1.8 million views and hundreds of comments; a large number of people were confused as to why the customers were being so difficult and brought up how good of a deal 25-cent wings are.

“‘We want all 100 wings, and whatever we don’t finish we bring home.’ Okay :) *brings 100 wings and to go boxes* Bill: $350. Thanks have a good night!” a commenter joked.

“For 25 cent wings?! I would buy a top shelf mix drink!” the top comment read.

“25 cent wings are from an Era long ago. I miss that time,” a person said.

“There’s a reason you’re the only wing night server! You’re amazing!!!” another lauded.

