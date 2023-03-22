‘The pizza I received was a joke’: Domino’s customer orders 100-Pepperoni Deluxe pizza—but receives only 41 pepperonis

An Australian man claimed that his pizza from Domino’s, which was supposed to come with an impressive edge-to-edge covering of 100 pepperonis, contained merely 41 pepperonis.

In a video with over 18,000 views, TikTok user Geordie (@geordiemcgrath) recounts how he came to receive such a pitiful pie.

“I’m looking at this pizza—I’m thinking, ‘This is quite an incredible deal,’” Geordie recalls. The “deal” is $9.99 AUD for a pizza covered in 100 pieces of pepperoni. “It almost seemed too good to be true.”

According to Geordie, the deal was too good to be true.

“The pizza I received was a joke,” Geordie says. “Forty-one pieces of pepperoni and many spots with no cheese at all.”

“This pizza is worse than the other pepperoni offering!” he exclaims. “I’m shocked. I’m agog.”

In the caption, he adds, “@Domino’s Australia are usually very reliable. what is this incredible failure of a pizza? I will not rest until I get answers!”

While Domino’s Australia does claim that their Pepperoni Deluxe pizza features “100 pieces of new cupped & crispy pork & fennel pepperoni,” commenters claimed that disappointment about the dish is widespread.

“I too was fooled into thinking this would be a banger pepperoni pizza,” wrote one user.

“The only redeeming quality of this pizza when I got it was it had more sauce than normal but that’s all,” recounted another. “Even the pepperoni was pretty mid. Og is [king].”

“Nah, someone did the test. It was only 54 on his pizza,” claimed a third. This user is likely referencing a video from Australian filmmaker Tommy Jackett, who counted all of the pepperonis on his Pepperoni Deluxe pizza. His total came out to 53 pepperonis.

In response, Domino’s Australia tweeted that the pizza is supposed to have “130g of our new Pepperoni, which allows for more than 100 pieces of pepperoni.”

Then again, the commenter could have been referring to this Twitter user who only found 56 pieces—or this one who alleges he only received 60.

In Geordie’s case, he said he reached out to Domino’s about the issue after failing to get a response on social media.

“I’ve been given a voucher to get a new Pepperoni Deluxe for free, but I honestly don’t know if I’ll even bother cause it was such a disappointment,” he wrote in an Instagram direct message exchange with the Daily Dot.

“I’m extremely confident that if I used my free Pepperoni Deluxe voucher I’d still get a pizza that wasn’t close to as advertised,” he continued. “I think it speaks to an issue with Domino’s as a company. This happening all over the country makes me think they sprung this on franchisees who don’t have the time to diligently place 100 pepperonis.”

Back on TikTok, users shared Geordie’s disappointment.

“That is one sad pie,” said a commenter.

“Sue them for fking with your feelings. No but seriously im crying for you,” expressed a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Domino’s Australia via email.