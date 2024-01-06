‘I would’ve bought it out of spite’: Sephora customer says ‘entitled’ 10-year-old harassed her over $70 Drunk Elephant moisturizer

In a TikTok video that has captured the interest of 2.5 million viewers, user LA Girly (@my.petite.life) recounts her unexpected run-in with a “tween” at Sephora. For reference, the term ‘tween’, short for ‘between’, refers to a child who is between the stages of childhood and adolescence, typically aged 10 to 12 years.

This isn’t the first time the Daily Dot has written about the “invasion of the 10-year-old girls” that have fallen over the popular cosmetics retailer: other users have shared their run-ins with poorly behaved children who have no qualms with snatching items right from under shoppers’ noses, prompting some to ask the chain to implement an age policy in its stores: if you’re a kid, you need to be accompanied by an adult, plain and simple.

LA Girly’s experience unfolded in the skincare brand, Drunk Elephant’s, aisle, where she was examining serums. She says she was interrupted by a young girl, around 10 years old, who asked her bluntly, “Can you move?” This unexpected demand from a child so young took LA Girly by surprise.

The TikToker says the situation escalated when the girl impatiently asked her, “Are you gonna take that or not?” LA Girly, taken aback by the tween’s rudeness, decided to purchase the serum, leaving the young girl flustered.

The video sparked a mix of reactions in the comments section.

One user humorously noted, “I would’ve bought it out of spite even if I didn’t need it lmao.”

Another comment highlighted a policy that might affect tweens, writing, “Sephora near me now requires individuals under 18 to have an adult with them after 6pm.”

A further user commented, “My anger issues could never cause I‘d not let that slide,” to which LA Girly herself responded, “Girl I am waiting for the day someone will snap at this lil brats bc they deserve it.”

LA Girly’s encounter sheds some light on the challenges of navigating public spaces with preteens who are exploring their independence and testing boundaries. The incident at Sephora is a classic example of a tween’s burgeoning assertiveness clashing with adult expectations. Just this week in The Independent, journalists called out the epidemic of tweens overtaking the aisles of Sephora.

LA Girly’s story of her Sephora encounter offers a sneak peek into the world of tweens and their interactions in adult-dominated spaces. It calls to light the challenging aspects of engaging with this unique age group, as they balance on the cusp of childhood and adolescence.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sephora via email and LA Girly via TikTok comment for further information.