What does ‘NFS’ mean on Wizz? The chat slang, explained

New internet lingo is always popping up, and the term NFS on the chatting app Wizz is no exception. While most folks would know NFS to mean “not for sale,” such as artwork in a gallery or even display furniture at a thrift store, that isn’t what it means on Wizz.

What is the Wizz app?

Not to be confused with Wizz Air, the discount airline, Wizz is a new social media app focused on chatting with people in your age range. Wizz limits the ages of people you’re able to communicate with as a safety feature. It offers the ability to do group chats or strike up a conversation with strangers who have similar interests to you, play games, and send memes.

According to their website, Wiz is the “ultimate online platform for random chats with people from all over the world.” Their tagline reads, “Fun comes from the unexpected.” One of the “unexpected” aspects of Wizz is that, much like dating apps, Wizz users can swipe through profiles of people they don’t know. They swipe left if they aren’t interested in chatting and right if they want to strike up a conversation.

What does NFS mean on Wizz?

In this case, the people who use the Wizz app have dubbed a request for a speedy response NFS, or “need for speed.” It’s a quick and easy way to tell the other person that you’re chatting with that you want them to respond to your message quickly, although if it gets overused with a new person, they may prefer to just leave you on read and move on to someone who isn’t requesting time they’re unable to commit.

What does ‘2 Man’ mean on Wizz?

Another popular phrase common on the app is “2 Man.” It has become common for a woman to bring a trusted friend along on a first date for support and security, so the “2 Man” aspect is asking your date to also bring a friend along, turning it into a double date.

Safety issues on Wizz

The creators of Wizz are active on TikTok, sharing its AI safety features, how it is used, and glimpses into their lives in the “Wizz House.” The safety features they offer to their user base are a major talking point on their social media posts, and the app claims that users don’t need to worry about their personal information being compromised in the event of a hack.

…Though not everyone likes all of these safety features.

There are also a lot of comments on social media about the app banning them for no reason, as well as parents concerned about their children’s safety using apps where strangers can access any of their information.