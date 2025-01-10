‘I’m a fancy treat boy, look at my treat!’: The internet’s new diss, ‘Treatler,’ explained

The kids have a new slang term: Treatler, or Treatlerite, is a portmanteau of the words “treat” and “Hitler” and is used as a pejorative against people who indulge in luxuries. What constitutes a luxury varies from person to person, as demonstrated by the online discourse that led to the dawn of these terms as well as the subjects of its ongoing use.

It started with a fancy piece of French toast on someone’s birthday, though the controversy arguably started among leftists over the use of app delivery services like DoorDash. How we got from delivery to a Hitler meme is quite a tale.

What is a Treatler or Treatlerite?

Social media users wield “Treatler” as a pejorative term to describe anyone they believe indulges too much in treats they consider overpriced, unnecessary, or too luxurious to be enjoyed by a good person or anyone lefty enough for their tastes.

“Treatlerite” carries the same meaning, combining the words “treat” and “Hitlerite,” which describes a follower of Hitler.

Following its creation, leftists began using these terms online to attack their own or liberals, which many people identifying as leftists consider to be centrist rather than on the left.

Backstory: DoorDash discourse

Arguments over whether the use of services like DoorDash is ever acceptable surged in early 2024, including around a post on New Year’s Day by X user @Rah_ven complaining about a driver who refused to bring the order to her door. Instead, the worker texted her to “come get it” from their car.

The discourse initially divided people into two camps. One supported the OP, saying they would be annoyed that the driver didn’t fulfill their expected duties by fully delivering the items. The other defended the driver, pointing out how exhausting app delivery gigs can be and how little they pay, forcing workers to rush just to make more money than gas and other expenses eat up.

When disabled people began pointing out that they use apps like DoorDash because it’s difficult or impossible for them to shop for themselves, the discourse took a new turn. Disabled users and their supporters began accusing anti-DoorDash folks of ableism while others accused them of exaggerating their limitations or demanded they find alternatives regardless.

Where did the term ‘Treatler’ come from?

As the discussion devolved, certain leftists began to push the idea that indulging in delivery services, fancy foods, or anything they consider to be luxuries is wrong in a world where many people can’t meet their basic needs.

On June 22, user @posting_forever tweeted a screenshot of a post by @bengrossbg showing a photo of a piece of French toast with a scoop of ice cream on top and “Happy Birthday Ben” written on the plate in chocolate sauce.

“’I’m a fancy treat boy, look at my treat!’” wrote @posting_forever in a clear mocking tone.

Earlier that day, this user tweeted a screenshot of a Ben Gross post that might be attacking someone with a username about posting forever, hitting back by calling him a “perfidious Hitlerite with ridiculous pubic hair on his head who’s never once posted something that beats bathroom graffiti.”

They continued to attack Gross over the next few days until they retweeted a post that X later deleted for rule violations, adding “bro loves his fancy treats,” on June 25. This tweet is presumably about Gross. On the same day, user @NukeJokes commented with one word: “Treatler.”

The new term was met with resounding approval by @posting_forever and their followers. A month later, the forever poster posted another screenshot of a Gross tweet with the first known use of “Treatlerite.”

2025 resurgence: Los Angeles wildfires

While this X user and their circle continued to use these terms through 2024, interest in the Treatler meme spiked in early 2025 around posts about the ongoing LA wildfires that have burned down entire communities. On Jan. 9, 2025, Tumblr account aturnoftheearth posted a screenshot of a Reddit post complaining that the disaster forced them to delay their Disneyland trip.

“Anyone else postponing their trip to Disneyland this weekend because of the terrible fires?” the post asks. “I kinda got the ick in going there while everyone’s houses are burning down. Sort of a buzz kill, and might affect the magic of the trip for me to see everyone all sad and stuff.”

The language used in this post drew backlash from those who found it selfish and callous seeing as the wildfires have killed at least 10 people so far and burned down many thousands of homes. Commenter kunosoura called the Redditor “an excellent demonstration of treatlerite standard english.”

Similar accusations of Treatler behavior appeared on X around the fires. User @hecubian_devil accused Starbucks of being a Treatlerite company for opening their stores and coercing employees to work as the disaster raged on.

“Starbucks is one of the most Treatlerite companies out there,” she wrote. “They routinely force us to stay open when life and limb are threatened, because god forbid people drive 10 more minutes to get their milkshake at a Starbucks not next to a wildfire.”

Treatler meme examples

