‘Bigger calculated warfare’: Conspiracy theory takes hold L.A. wildfires were ‘Luigi Mangione-inspired’ class warfare

A new conspiracy theory about the origin of the devastating wildfires sweeping southern California is emerging online: that the fires were deliberately set to target the wealthy.

Some are theorizing that the supposed arsonist(s) were inspired by Luigi Mangione, who rose to notoriety and fame after allegedly assassinating the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in December.

“Considering the areas that keep getting ignited, methinks this is another Luigi-style arson attack,” mused one person.

“Non-zero chance the fires are the result of arson, inspired by kill-the-rich poster-boy Luigi,” claimed someone else.

“These LA fires are Luigi Mangione inspired. This is Arson!!!” another poster concluded.

The theory is gaining traction in the wake of police arresting a homeless man in his 30s after he was spotted with a flamethrower by the Kenneth fire, which broke out Thursday afternoon near the border of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

That man was not arrested for arson, authorities said on Friday, due to insufficient probable cause. He instead was arrested for a felony probation violation.

The cause of the Kenneth fire—one of five fires currently underway in the Los Angeles area—is still under investigation. Authorities previously stated they believed the fire was set intentionally.

Although investigations into the fires’ causes are ongoing, authorities shot down the theory that one or more arsonists are behind the blazes.

Other experts pointed to dry conditions and strong winds as the most likely cause.

But social media users are nonetheless spreading the arson theory, with some arguing that the multiple fires in the area are connected.

“Altadena and Pacific Palisades are approximately 24.48 miles apart in a straight line,” posted one person. “And there is SO MUCH in between that would burn instead. Like the more obvious Hollywood hills. This was Arson. Luigi Mangioni [sic] style. The poor hate the rich.”

“How long before we find out this entire event was a coordinated arson attack on ‘the rich’ for simply existing? Luigi Vibes,” mused someone else.

Others referenced a viral video purporting to show a fire set by arsonists in Santa Monica amid the other major blazes to back up their claims of widespread arson (though the veracity of that video has been called into question by multiple commenters).

“Wait you mean to tell me somebody is going around setting rich people’s houses on fire? I’ve been saying Luigi was a part of a bigger calculated movement omg I wonder if they’re connected,” posted one person.

“There is a new development in the US of class warfare. Arsonists adding fuel to fire to burn down the houses of successful people,” echoed someone else. “Perhaps it will be known as the ‘Luigi Mangione’ effect. It’s just resentment. It’s old, just as socialism.”

