What is the Subtle Foreshadowing trend all over TikTok?

The Subtle Foreshadowing meme is a fail video or a scene from media that has its (always disastrous) ending spliced throughout the recording. Titling or floating over the edit is the caption “subtle foreshadowing,” emphasizing the irony that the “foreshadowing” is not, in fact, subtle: it is an inevitability that is abrupt, surprising, and often, violent.

Featured Video

What is the Subtle Foreshadowing meme?

A disruptive play on traditional “fail” clips, these memes use repetitive (and jarring!) editing to convey what’s eventually going to happen: instead of the surprise ending of a traditional “fail,” we are repeatedly disoriented by the intermittent reveal of the “fail” multiple times before the recording’s endpoint.

Advertisement

As we watch the subtle foreshadowing meme progress punctuated with the spliced “fails,” we put the “story” of the meme together. Namely, how it began, how it’s going, and…how the disaster is ultimately experienced by the meme’s subject.

What do the Subtle Foreshadowing videos mean?

Subtle foreshadowing memes are used to convey humor through lack of context, a new interpretation of the humor found in more linear “fail” memes. They can also be used to criticize or reflect on the originating media or the reputation of its creators. For example, as commentary on the quality of storytelling and acting in the HBO series, The Idol.

Advertisement

Meme basics

Meme Creator: Unknown

Unknown Meme Type: Re-edited video / Catchphrase

Re-edited video / Catchphrase First Appearance: mid-September 2024

mid-September 2024 Origin Source: Instagram

Instagram Used to Convey: irony, anticipation, criticism

irony, anticipation, criticism Peak Popularity: October 2024

Why are the Subtle Foreshadowing TikToks so popular?

Advertisement

These videos and memes garner millions of views, and for good reason due to the fun and wildly creative editing. Edits within a subtle foreshadowing meme create a kind of funny, frenetic, chaos that can be both surprising and deeply pleasing.

Early popular subtle foreshadowing memes were created from the re-edits of TikToks by creator John Michael, where he choked on a boba tea, and Brandon Farris, who attempted to eat a Zebra Tarantula. As these subtle foreshadowing memes progress, the viewer—with very little context—has to figure out what the hell is happening from initial introduction to mortifying, sometimes, dangerous fail. For our brain, connecting these dots isn’t just enjoyable, but extremely funny.