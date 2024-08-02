35 memes pledging allegiance to the Steve ‘Pommel Horse Guy’ Nedoroscik

Pommel horse guy, aka Steve Nedoroscik, is the Olympic gymnast who has gone viral for his immense talent and relaxed demeanor after securing the U.S. men’s gymnastics’ first medal in 16 years. If you knew nothing about pommel horses before this week, you aren’t alone—the 2024 Summer Olympics have introduced us to a new hero.

What we know about Steve ‘Pommel Horse Guy’ Nedoroscik

The 25-year-old from Worcester, Massachusetts, whipped off his glasses (despite living with strabismus) to show up and show out. The U.S. was rapt watching him spin, uninterrupted, for 40 seconds, securing the team a bronze medal.

Nedoroscik, who is proud of his ‘pommel horse guy’ moniker, began his gymnastics journey in 2003. In 2015, he shifted his focus to the pommel horse in particular after winning the Junior Olympic Nationals, as he did again the following year. A fall during trials for the 2020 games cost Nedoroscik his spot. This time, he came in more reassured than ever.

He also got a shout-out from John Green for being a sick Rubik’s cube solver. As we learn more about the athlete and his story, here are some of the best pommel horse guy memes.

The pommel horse memes:

if I send this, that means I'm coming to save y'all and then leave pic.twitter.com/pKCzl545M2 — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) July 29, 2024 @mellentuck/X

Stephen Nedoroscik’s Timer is killing me pic.twitter.com/C9TsIlQJ2N — Hannah (@babybergy37) July 29, 2024

Gratifying that the olympics is radicalizing many on real productivity (laziness punctuated by insane feral bursts of action) as against the casual cultural domination of fake productivity (constant performative busyness) pic.twitter.com/DhFPvTxI7u — 𝕛 𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕠𝕥 (@j_elliot_art) July 31, 2024

When I realize someone bought the $67,000,000 home I’ve had my eyes on for months pic.twitter.com/KRoZKIHpTU — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) July 30, 2024

Gymnastics guy took off his glasses and turned into game 6 LeBron — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 29, 2024 @briskide/X

When my kid is watching the future Olympics with me and asks me if I remember where I was when Stephen Nedoroscik got on that pommel horse. pic.twitter.com/Li6bGGVlrG — andy b. (@andybowers_) July 29, 2024

Pommel horse guy is everything, and we haven’t seen the last of him yet! On Saturday, he will compete in the men’s pommel horse final, with the support of the entire internet behind him.

