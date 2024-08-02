35 memes pledging allegiance to the Steve ‘Pommel Horse Guy’ Nedoroscik

Pommel horse guy, aka Steve Nedoroscik, is the Olympic gymnast who has gone viral for his immense talent and relaxed demeanor after securing the U.S. men’s gymnastics’ first medal in 16 years. If you knew nothing about pommel horses before this week, you aren’t alone—the 2024 Summer Olympics have introduced us to a new hero.
What we know about Steve ‘Pommel Horse Guy’ Nedoroscik
The 25-year-old from Worcester, Massachusetts, whipped off his glasses (despite living with strabismus) to show up and show out. The U.S. was rapt watching him spin, uninterrupted, for 40 seconds, securing the team a bronze medal.
Nedoroscik, who is proud of his ‘pommel horse guy’ moniker, began his gymnastics journey in 2003. In 2015, he shifted his focus to the pommel horse in particular after winning the Junior Olympic Nationals, as he did again the following year. A fall during trials for the 2020 games cost Nedoroscik his spot. This time, he came in more reassured than ever.
He also got a shout-out from John Green for being a sick Rubik’s cube solver. As we learn more about the athlete and his story, here are some of the best pommel horse guy memes.
The pommel horse memes:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
32.
33.
34.
35.
Pommel horse guy is everything, and we haven’t seen the last of him yet! On Saturday, he will compete in the men’s pommel horse final, with the support of the entire internet behind him.
More Olympics memes:
- Steve Nedoroscik memes win comedy gold after stunning Olympics performance
- ‘I know a retired hitman when I see one’: Olympics fans love Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec’s casual swag
- ‘Yassified Tinder’: People are joking about all the things the Paris Olympics logo looks like
The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.