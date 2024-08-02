Stephen Nedoroscik with his eyes closed

35 memes pledging allegiance to the Steve ‘Pommel Horse Guy’ Nedoroscik



Pommel horse guy, aka Steve Nedoroscik, is the Olympic gymnast who has gone viral for his immense talent and relaxed demeanor after securing the U.S. men’s gymnastics’ first medal in 16 years. If you knew nothing about pommel horses before this week, you aren’t alone—the 2024 Summer Olympics have introduced us to a new hero.

What we know about Steve ‘Pommel Horse Guy’ Nedoroscik

The 25-year-old from Worcester, Massachusetts, whipped off his glasses (despite living with strabismus) to show up and show out. The U.S. was rapt watching him spin, uninterrupted, for 40 seconds, securing the team a bronze medal.

Nedoroscik, who is proud of his ‘pommel horse guy’ moniker, began his gymnastics journey in 2003. In 2015, he shifted his focus to the pommel horse in particular after winning the Junior Olympic Nationals, as he did again the following year. A fall during trials for the 2020 games cost Nedoroscik his spot. This time, he came in more reassured than ever.

He also got a shout-out from John Green for being a sick Rubik’s cube solver. As we learn more about the athlete and his story, here are some of the best pommel horse guy memes.

The pommel horse memes:

1.

tweet that reads 'Obsessed with this guy on the US men's gymnastics team who's only job is pommel horse, so he just sits there until he's activated like a sleeper agent, whips off his glasses like Clark Kent and does a pommel horse routine that helps deliver the team its first medal in 16 years'
@MegWritesBooks/X

2.

pommel guy tweet that reads 'I’m obsessed with how Stephen Nedoroscik squints at the apparatus every time he takes his glasses off'
@MegWritesBooks/X

3.

tweet that reads 'if i send you this it means im sleepy but will show up when the team needs me'
@lilydsmith/X

4.

Steve Nedoroscik yelling in the mirror in a tweet that says 'whats!his!story!'
@lilydsmith/X

5.

tweet that reads 'Couldn’t figure out why I love Stephen Nedoroscik’s vibe so much and then realized — he has the same vibe as my other favorite Steve….Kornacki.'
@ashleyjonesy/X

6.

pummel horse guy tweet that reads 'His job is just “pummel horse” with ryan gosling as ken
@ashleyjonesy/X

7.

tweet that reads 'I don’t know the process but homeboy with the glasses on the gymnastics team gotta be the new Spider-Man'
@MedcalfByESPN/X

8.

tweet with pummel horse guy video that reads 'stephen nedoroscik, in the last two hours grown quite fond of you tho there are no sexual urges or desires you come to me as a long lost friend whom I once picked apples with in papa’s orchard'
@MedcalfByESPN/X

9.

sleeping Steve Nedoroscik in a tweet that reads 'if i send u this just know im gonna put in WORK right after this nap'
@mellentuck/X

10.

@mellentuck/X

11.

12.

sleeping Steve Nedoroscik in tweet that reads 'how your email finds me'
@alyssalerae/X

13.

'me liking every tweet about Steve the pommel horse hero and his glasses' slot machine meme
@alyssalerae/X

14.

Stephen Nedoroscik's girlfriend tweets that she's ms. pommel horse
@alyssalerae/X

15.

john green tweet that reads 'People who aren't nerds don't understand how long we've been waiting for an electrical engineer from Pennsylvania POMMEL THE HELL OUT OF A HORSE'
@sportswithjohn/X

16.

john green tweeting about steve Nedoroscik's rubik's cube time
@sportswithjohn/X

17.

'Did you hear that sound? It’s dozens of romance writers opening a blank word doc after seeing this guy take off his glasses and do his thing on pommel horse' tweet
@chel_c_cam/X

18.

@chel_c_cam/X

19.

20.

21.

tweet that reads 'Apparently, the US has some dude they've brought out for pommel horse and the announcers are talking about him like it's prime Mariano Rivera warming in the bullpen'
@MarcasG/X

22.

sleeping pommel horse guy in tweet that reads 'This dude was killin me last night...pommel horse specialist who sat in the corner like an unplugged robot until he was activated like a sleeper agent to deliver the team their first medal in 16 years #Olympics #OlympicGames'
@MarcasG/X

23.

24.

tweet that reads 'taking off your glasses to then perform a near perfect routine on the pommel horse is so freaking metal'
@SeanYoo/X

25.

Stephen Nedoroscik compared to Captain America
@SeanYoo/X

26.

Stephen Nedoroscik glasses in air in victory
@SeanYoo/X

27.

tweet that reads 'Every job needs a Steve the pommel horse specialist. Someone who is so insanely good at one particular task that he or she is immediately more valuable than a more rounded individual'
@briskide/X

28.

@briskide/X

29.

'Can only imagine what it's like to be Steve, having just done the most important routine of your career and clinching a medal for the US, to find that you've gone viral for being really good at pommel horse but much more so for looking like an absolute nerd' tweet
@imabewieber/X

30.

sleeping Steve Nedoroscik in tweet that reads 'my dad 'watching tv' any time after 8pm'
@imabewieber/X

31.

Steve Nedoroscik meme with an eyesight test chart spelling out his last name.
@katycorfish/X

32.

@katycorfish/X

33.

@rachellm23/X

34.

@rachellm23/X

35.

Pommel horse guy is everything, and we haven’t seen the last of him yet! On Saturday, he will compete in the men’s pommel horse final, with the support of the entire internet behind him.

