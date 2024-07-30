Steve Nedoroscik memes win comedy gold after stunning Olympics performance

Steve Nedoroscik memes spread across social media following an impressive, bronze-medal-winning routine by the Olympic gymnast. The competition to get on the podium was incredibly tight, and everything rode on the pommel horse performance of the U.S. athlete in the glasses who is now being compared to Clark Kent.

Team USA of men’s gymnastics won their first Olympic medal in 16 years thanks to Nedoroscik.

What’s with the Steve Nedoroscik memes?

Not only was Nedoroscik Nedoro-SICK on the pommel horse, but he also came off as incredibly relatable. There have been numerous jokes about the fact that he wears those glasses, one shot of him looking like he’s napping in the middle of an Olympic event, and you might have even seen the words “pommel horse guy” trending on Twitter.

Nedoroscik is a pommel horse specialist and 2021 World Champion on the U.S. men’s national team who began training as a gymnast in 2003 when he was only four or five years old. In high school, he felt that he was only getting better on the pommel horse and decided to focus on that skill in particular. It paid off.

He also has a degree in electrical engineering from Pennsylvania State University.

Comparison to Clark Kent

Nedoroscik’s iconic glasses combined with his ability to perform incredible physical feats have earned him a comparison to Superman’s alter ego, Clark Kent. Some even feel that he strikes a resemblance to the well-known comic book character, on and off the pommel horse, or at least to Christopher Reeve from the 1978 film Superman.

The gymnast has already reacted to the Clark Kent memes thanks to an interview with The Today Show on July 30, where hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie asked him how he felt about the comparisons.

Asher Hong, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik, part of the men’s @usagym team, join @hodakotb and @savannahguthrie this morning to talk all about winning bronze at the #ParisOlympics, their team’s friendship and more! #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/NgizQu8Nfa — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 30, 2024

“I think they’re awesome,” he said. “You know, representing the people that wear glasses well.”

Sure, that’s what you’re flattered about.

Stephen Nedoroscik’s eyesight

People do seem to be fixated on the glasses. Nedoroscik has strabismus, a vision disorder that causes the eyes to fail to properly align with each other when focusing on a single point. This can result in amblyopia or “lazy eye,” or double vision if the disorder presents later in life.

Strabismus affects two percent of all children and can sometimes be fixed with surgery, but the symptoms are more often treated with the use of glasses. Those with the condition can often pick which eye is dominant at will. The gymnast demonstrated how his condition manifests in a TikTok video from 2022.

Nedoroscik has earned comparisons to Clark Kent as well as other well-known protagonists because he only ever seems to remove his glasses just before his gymnastics performances. Additionally, fellow nerds and general glasses wearers are beyond psyched to see their kind represented on an Olympic stage.

More Steve Nedoroscik memes

