The Marie Callender Pie meme references the viral. Thanksgiving 2021 Facebook post of a woman named Sharon Weiss who burnt a Marie Callender’s pie. The hapless baker blamed the company for for ruining Thanksgiving in a Facebook post.

While the company apologized and offered assistance, the post spread outside of the woman’s reach due to other people finding it deeply hilarious that anyone could overcook a pie so badly and blame anybody else.

Meme basics:

Meme Creator: Sharon Weiss

Sharon Weiss Meme Type: Reactions

Reactions First Appearance: Nov. 25, 2021

Nov. 25, 2021 Origin Source: Facebook

Facebook Used to Convey: Baking disaster humor

Baking disaster humor Peak Popularity: Dec. 2021

What is the Marie Callender Pie meme?

Every year around Thanksgiving since 2021, social media users joke about the most burnt pie they’ve ever seen. These may come in the form of vague references and are often mixed with other meme formats or paired with screenshots from popular films or shows, especially if a character suffered severe burns.

This continues to be a yearly tradition thanks to Sharon Weiss, Facebook user and confused oven operator. Her photo of an absolutely obliterated pumpkin pie with the comment “Thanks Marie Callender for ruining Thanksgiving dessert” brightens up a sometimes difficult holiday every time.

What did Sharon do to that pie?

Normally, a ready-to-bake pie is a foolproof option for dessert, coming as advertised. All you have to do is pop it in the oven and set the timer. Oh, and you have to make sure your oven is set to the correct temperature.

According to an interview with CNET, Weiss’s problem was not with Marie Callender’s, but with whoever decided that we should have Fahrenheit as well as Celsius. The grandmother from Georgia didn’t realize on that Thanksgiving Day in 2021 that her oven was set to the latter, meaning she accidentally cooked the pie at around 700 degrees Fahrenheit.

Weiss admitted that her decision to blame Marie Callender’s was impulsive, but to her credit, has been a good sport about the memes.

“Who knew a burnt pie could take on the world?” she said. “I have received so many hysterical memes and very sweet comments. Not only did I roast a pie, I got roasted too, but it was all in good fun.”

Marie Callender Pie memes spread like butter

The original Facebook post now exists only in screenshots, but the timestamp on some of the captured comments suggest that people started roasting Weiss on the same day as her complaint. Other Facebook users deployed many of the most popular memes to reference the culinary mistake, and these images resurface every year in late November.

Examples

