‘Is That Hyperpigmentation?’—The viral TikTok and meme, explained

The Hyperpigmentation meme on TikTok refers to a video of a young girl as she reveals the abstract portrait of her mother she had been working on. Her mother is heard trying to find things to compliment about it, exclaiming, “Is that hyperpigmentation?” while the dad can’t stop laughing on the floor.

The combination of reactions in the video and the way the mother tried to bring it around to compliment her embarrassed daughter led to the video becoming a viral meme on TikTok to show unsurprised disappointment at a situation or to give a sense of self-deprecating humor.

Meme basics

Meme Creator: Sonia Tiebi (@hotfudgesonia)

Meme Type: Typically a combination of exploitable meme and meme challenge

First Appearance: May 1 st , 2019

, 2019 Origin Source: TikTok and Facebook

Used to Convey: Unsurprised disappointment or self-deprecating humor.

Peak Popularity: March 2020, December 2023, and October 2024.

Notable Variations Some artists post videos as a meme challenge format using the Beatboxing Puppy audio by Hiyoko to show their artwork with the text, “Girl we been knowing how to draw” followed by a version of the Hyperpigmentation drawing.



Origin and spread

The Hyperpigmentation meme originates from TikToker Sonia Tiebi (@hotfudgesonia), who is known for posting funny skits and family moments. This video, originally posted on May 1st, 2019 on Facebook and shared to TikTok as a screen recording, was so entertaining to viewers that it went viral with over 11.7 million views. Her daughter Sierra became a meme because her reaction to the situation was so relatable.

In the video, Tiebi is recording her daughter, Sierra, who just spent ten minutes working on a pencil drawing of her mother. She was flustered by the attention she was getting from her mother about the drawing, holding it tightly to her chest.

“I sat here and posed for like ten minutes. Let me see the product,” Tiebi cajoled in the video, before exclaiming, “Is that me?!” as the portrait is revealed: A typical child’s drawing with pronounced features that could almost be described as similar to Picasso’s classic Cubist period paintings, complete with sharp contrasts and Tiebi’s ponytail hanging much like a horse’s tail away from her head.

The reaction seems to be one that Sierra expected and she tries to pull away, upset, as the TikToker tries to comfort her daughter, all while her husband is laughing in the background.

“I’ve never looked better. Oh, where were you when it was time for senior photos?” Tiebi added.

Sierra’s retort says it all: “Mommy, I don’t think it looks good.”

“It is FANTASTIC!” her mom replies.

Then Tiebi said the line that gives the meme its name. “Oh my god, what’s that? Is that hyperpigmentation? You know what? I’ve never seen nothing like this before. I just want you to keep it up.”

The video ends with the humorous exchange of Sierra asking, “Then why was daddy laughing?”

“That’s how you say, ‘That’s a great drawing,’ in French,” Tiebi explains before shifting the phone to show her spouse laughing hysterically on all fours on the ground.

Sierra, the ‘Is That Hyperpigmentation?’ girl now

In an update to Sierra and her parents’ viral moments, Tiebi shared a video of her and a friend having a sleepover where they spent their time drawing, but her TikTok account hasn’t posted a video since 2022. Hopefully, Sierra will continue to cultivate her artistic talents.

Reactions to the viral video range from people repeating their favorite quotes to their positive opinions of Tiebi’s affirmations that the drawing is really good.

Meme examples:

