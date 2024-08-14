The story behind Gordon Ramsay’s iconic ‘Idiot Sandwich’ meme

The idiot sandwich meme is a photo of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay with TV personality Julie Chen‘s head between two slices of bread as she calls herself an “idiot sandwich.” The moment, whose context has been lost in the internet’s lore, has become a relatable way to react to certain stories or share common complaints, however small.

What show is the idiot sandwich meme from?

The origin of the viral meme has gotten distorted over time. Some people believe it was a real moment from one of Gordon Ramsay’s cooking competition shows. That, however, is not the case. The moment came from Ramsay’s ability to laugh at himself.

The moment comes from a 2015 comedy sketch as part of Ramsay’s appearance on The Late, Late Show with James Corden. The sketch features Ramsay overseeing “celebrity chefs” James Corden and Julie Chen as they face off against each other. Titled “Hell’s Cafeteria,” it pokes fun at the intensity of some of Ramsay’s shows. Though it’s just a few minutes long, it encompasses the phenomenon hilariously.

One moment from the sketch shows Ramsay berating Chen over the sandwich she made. While he thinks the sandwich is disgusting, she doesn’t see an issue with it. The chef is then seen holding slices of sandwich bread on either side of Chen’s head, yelling, “What are you?”

“An idiot sandwich,” she replies.

Ramsay yells, “An idiot sandwich, what?”

“An idiot sandwich, Chef Ramsay,” Chen says.

Shortly after the skit aired, it was shared as a GIF on Vine and Tumblr, where it began going viral. In the years since, it’s become one of the most referenced Gordon Ramsay moments online.

The moment’s popularity has grown so big that Ramsay decided to poke fun at it in a new YouTube series. The web series, titled “Idiot Sandwich,” features three competitors facing off. Contestants race the clock and each other to make unique sandwiches to impress the Michelin-star chef and judge.

Idiot Sandwich meme examples

