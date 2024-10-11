Set the weather machine to Hurricane Milton memes

Hurricane Milton memes are raining down upon Twitter after the second major storm in a matter of days hit the west coast of Florida. The state is certainly used to harsh weather in late summer and early fall, but even Floridians are reeling from getting two in a row that broke some kind of record for their severity.

How bad was Hurricane Milton?

Milton was even stronger than Hurricane Helene, strengthening into a category 5 hurricane before making landfall near Siesta Key in Florida. Residents were lucky that it veered off course and weakened before hitting soil, but there have still been at least 16 confirmed U.S. deaths so far.

Less important but still notable was the infrastructure damage caused by the storm, which reached at least $30 billion in the U.S. alone. The Tampa Bay area endured so much rain from Milton that weather historians declared it a likely 1-in-1,000 event. As of October 11, flooding was still getting worse in some areas.

What are the Hurricane Milton memes about?

Aside from making jokes about Milton from Office Space and reviving the We Will Rebuild meme, social media users are focusing their anxieties on a few key hurricane-related topics.

As usual, jokes about the nature of Florida residents (particularly Florida Man) have proliferated. Known for being more than a little chaotic, people expected to spot Floridians out during the hurricane trying to fight it or trying to smoke weed in it, depending on the individual.

Another section of the Hurricane Milton memes circled the conspiracy theory that Democrats have invented a weather machine to attack “red” states (ignoring the fact that Georgia is a swing state) with repeated storms ahead of the 2024 election. The theory may not hold up to any amount of logic, but it makes for a good joke.

25 Hurricane Milton memes:

Florida governor Ron DeSantis spotted checking hurricane damage pic.twitter.com/FcH17XTSs3 — Auntie Smartassy (@AuntSassyAss) October 10, 2024

Hurricane Milton got SpongeBob and Gary evacuating too, shit is about to get crazy😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/uIHYLQKjxc — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) October 9, 2024 @ethaaan22/X

BREAKING NEWS: Mike Tyson announced he’ll be fighting Hurricane Milton to save the American Citizens pic.twitter.com/1gsnaE3Hh6 — MrTestoestrogen (@MrTestoestrogen) October 9, 2024

