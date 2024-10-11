Advertisement
Memes

Set the weather machine to Hurricane Milton memes

“How did Biden have enough mana to cast hurricane twice in a row?”

Photo of Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey Weedston
hurricane milton meme

Hurricane Milton memes are raining down upon Twitter after the second major storm in a matter of days hit the west coast of Florida. The state is certainly used to harsh weather in late summer and early fall, but even Floridians are reeling from getting two in a row that broke some kind of record for their severity.

How bad was Hurricane Milton?

Milton was even stronger than Hurricane Helene, strengthening into a category 5 hurricane before making landfall near Siesta Key in Florida. Residents were lucky that it veered off course and weakened before hitting soil, but there have still been at least 16 confirmed U.S. deaths so far.

Less important but still notable was the infrastructure damage caused by the storm, which reached at least $30 billion in the U.S. alone. The Tampa Bay area endured so much rain from Milton that weather historians declared it a likely 1-in-1,000 event. As of October 11, flooding was still getting worse in some areas.

What are the Hurricane Milton memes about?

Aside from making jokes about Milton from Office Space and reviving the We Will Rebuild meme, social media users are focusing their anxieties on a few key hurricane-related topics.

As usual, jokes about the nature of Florida residents (particularly Florida Man) have proliferated. Known for being more than a little chaotic, people expected to spot Floridians out during the hurricane trying to fight it or trying to smoke weed in it, depending on the individual.

Another section of the Hurricane Milton memes circled the conspiracy theory that Democrats have invented a weather machine to attack “red” states (ignoring the fact that Georgia is a swing state) with repeated storms ahead of the 2024 election. The theory may not hold up to any amount of logic, but it makes for a good joke.

25 Hurricane Milton memes:

1.

2.

Tweet reading 'october must’ve got july to cover her shift.'
@PartitionBeat/X
3.

Hurricane Milton meme with an AI image of a shark swimming through a forest.
@PartitionBeat/X

4.

Tweet calling advice to avoid a storm path through Florida good year-round.
@acabylonbee/X
5.

Hurricane Milton meme in the 'never ask a woman her age' format.
@acabylonbee/X

6.

Hurricane Milton meme with the storm drawn as a little guy.
@ethaaan22/X
7.

@ethaaan22/X

8.

9.

Hurricane Milton meme with a video of a man smoking dabs during a storm.
@WeedPorns/X

10.

Hurricane Milton meme about Anderson Cooper getting drunk for the New Year's Eve broadcast.
@WeedPorns/X
11.

Weather machine meme with an image of two little girls playing with a robot.
@andrewasei/X

12.

Screenshot of a Quora question asking if there are strip clubs open in Tampa on October 9, 2024.
@andrewasei/X
13.

Hurricane Milton meme with the storm drawn as a little guy saying 'I hate Florida.'
@That_OneZalGuy/X

14.

Hurricane Milton meme with an AI image of Joe Biden plugging in the weather machine.
@That_OneZalGuy/X
15.

Weather machine meme showing two women working on a bulldozer.
@Brittymigs/X

16.

Tweet reading 'How did Biden have enough mana to cast hurricane twice in a row.'
@Brittymigs/X
17.

Weather machine meme showing a photo of an oil rig.
@timruss2/X

18.

Weather machine meme with a screenshot of Eddie Murphy.
@timruss2/X
19.

Tweet reading 'I am NOT dying to a hurricane named 'MILTON' bro.'
@FrizkFur/X

20.

@FrizkFur/X
Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

