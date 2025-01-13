Here’s how the girlfriend of a Victor Wembanyama fan rebranded him ‘Hector Banana Bread’

NBA center Victor Wembanyama gained the nickname “Hector Banana Bread” after the girlfriend of a fan asked Reddit for help with a gift. The Reddit post, which has now gone viral on X, confesses that although she wants to get her boyfriend the jersey of his favorite player, she can’t recall his name. However, she did remember something similar.

Whether Wembanyama wants it or not, basketball fans across social media platforms will be calling him Hector Banana Bread for the foreseeable future.

Who is Hector Banana Bread?

The nickname spawned from a post in r/NBATalk by Redditor u/Rafe_Cameron_OBX, who sought help figuring out the name of the San Antonio Spurs player. She didn’t want to ask her boyfriend outright and ruin the surprise, so she offered the forum a few clues to Wembanyama’s identity.

Most of them weren’t so helpful, including the fact that her boyfriend likes the Lakers and that he was born in Florida. However, the fact that they currently lived in Texas and that the OP was sure this player was in the NBA helped a little.

The biggest hint, however, came from the fifth clue.

“This one is pretty dumb but I vaguely remember that the player’s name sounded like ‘Hector Banana-bread,’” she wrote. “However, If I put that name into Google, I just get banana bread recipes so the name is probably way off.”

Spurs fans managed to solve this delicious puzzle after telling her to ask her boyfriend if he liked the team. Then the hilarity of the name mix-up spread the word to X.

‘I will call him Hector Banana Bread from now on’

Anybody who’s ever had a nickname thrust upon them knows that once something like this gets going, it’s very difficult to stop. And once something goes viral enough to cross social media barriers, word is going to reach millions of people. Hopefully Victor likes banana bread.

A simple repost of the Reddit request on X by user @diggonotdiego gained 4.1 million views over the weekend, as well as 24,000 likes and hundreds of jokes. Many declared that they will be referring to Wembanyama—formerly nicknamed “Wemby”—as Hector Banana Bread for the remainder of their existence.

“F*cked around on fanatics, ordered LeBron and got Hector Bananabread,” joked @jomeezy617.

“The loaf management would be crazy,” said @ArlosNicias.

There was even some unsettling AI generated art of a loaf of banana bread playing for Dallas.

Hector reaches TikTok

After Hector Banana Bread made the rounds on X, it reached TikTok, where users are starting with explainers around the new nickname and quickly moved on to making sludge content reposts.

A video by user @michael.carrao rehashing the Reddit post and making incorrect guesses about the player’s identity until reaching the final clue gained over 700,000 views in a little over a day.

“We need to see this nickname added to Basketball Reference,” he said, referring to the online basketball database.

Just hours later, TikToker @afthar.rooms posted a sludge video mixing this explainer with footage of wood and metalworking as well as some dancing anime girls in the Generation Alpha tradition of mashing together as much content as possible.

