POV: You pull up to history with a JBL speaker and Fetty Wap on full blast

A new TikTok meme has users “Blasting Fetty Wap on the JBL Speaker” to the most important moments in world history. It started with one viral video asking how people thought the pilgrims colonizing the New World would react to the music of rapper Fetty Wap and now everyone’s making their own Fetty Wap JBL Speaker meme.

Of course, the trend spread into pop culture history as it gained traction, with TikTokers inserting Fetty Wap into memorable scenes from their favorite shows and films, including those that helped them imagine a Fetty Wap future.

What is the Fetty Wap JBL Speaker meme?

Over on TikTok, users are taking scenes from historical films and TV shows and overlaying them with songs by American singer and rapper Fetty Wap, especially versions of his 2015 single “Again.” They typically pair this with text about how a historical figure or popular character is pulling up with the JBL speaker.

Variations of the meme imagine people pulling up in the future, whether to the battlefield in World War III or to alien planets who will probably be confused to hear Fetty Wap in the vacuum of space.

‘How do you think the pilgrims would react’

It looks like the Fetty Wap JBL Speaker meme started with a post by @purelyaesthetic11 on Jan. 9, 2025. In a one-slide slideshow showing a painting of people in old-timey clothing arriving on shore from their ships, the TikTok user asked a hypothetical question to the sound of “Again.”

“How do you think the pilgrims would react if I pulled up to the mayflower with my jbl speaker and introduced them to fetty wap,” they wrote.

The video gained three million views in the weeks that followed, plus over 690,000 likes.

The Fetty Wap JBL Speaker meme goes viral

Days later, TikToker @hawaiiansweetrollz posted a clip from a film about the American Revolutionary War joking that it depicted “Big George and the boys trappin across the Delaware river with his JBL speaker.” This one got 2.1 million views and helped to push the gag into TikTok meme territory.

By the final week of January, users jumping on the trend had pushed the sound for “Again” by Fetty Wap to 222,000 videos. Other historical events played to the song include the Battle of the Alamo, the assassination of John F. Kennedy, and the resurrection of Jesus (if you consider that historical).

One of the top pop culture entries showed a clip from an episode of the HBO sports comedy series Eastbound & Down in which Kenny Powers arrives at a funeral with a boom box playing “Candlebox” by Far Behind. The caption reads, “POV: Me pulling up to bros funeral with the JBL.” This one, by @momsboyfriend, earned over seven million views.

The meme gained enough popularity to spread to other social media sites, taking on the personality quirks of each. On X, where the crypto bros congregate, users adapted the meme to talk about how their cryptocurrencies are doing.

Meme examples

