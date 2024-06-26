Bryan Stacy, Fort Worth business owner, is a man accused of cheating on his wife after caught on video flirting on a plane. A TikTok user by the name of Caroline Rened filmed him flirting with a woman named Katy on her flight and spotted a wedding ring on his finger as he talked about his eight-year-old daughter.

#cheatinghusbands #unitedairlines #flight2140 #katy #houston #IAHairport #ftworth #weddingring ♬ original sound – carolinerened @carolinerened If this man is your husband flying @United Airlines, flight 2140, from Houston to New York, he’s probably going to be staying with Katy tonight. Him and Katy met at the airport bar and haven’t left each others sode since then. He convinced her to change her seat so she could sit next to him and they could drink. I dont know his name but know hers becasue he keeps saying it. He’s also said his 8 year old daughter danced for the Astros opening tonight, he’s from Ft. Worth, says he’s a surfer and just got a new surf board, supposedly President of the company he works for and flying to NYC for business. I wouldn’t have known he was married if he hadn’t been wearing his wedding ring. Excuse me rubbing my eye, I didn’t know what else to do to self record. 😂Do your thing TikTok. #findthewife

Internet sleuths banded together to uncover Stacy’s identity based on the information overheard by Rened, determined to take him down for the alleged act of infidelity. The video now has over 29 million views.

Who is Bryan Stacy?

The legal name of the man in the TikTok video appears to be Lynn Stacy, but also goes by Bryan or possibly Bryan Scott. According to Rened, who says she was watching him flirt with Katy from the airport bar to his seat on the plane, he said he was from Fort Worth, Texas. He further claimed to be the president of his company, which is why he was flying to New York, and surfs in his spare time.

One of the most notable details was his brag that his eight-year-old daughter was opening for the Houston Astros with a dance performance on the same day as his flight.

Once Rened tagged the #findthewife and #cheatinghusbands portions of TikTok, it was only a matter of time before they tracked down both Bryan Stacy from Fort Worth and his wife.

Who’s the wife?

It’s yet unclear if Bryan Stacy is actually married, but TikTokers did track down a woman named Tanya Stacy who appears in family photos with the Fort Worth man. She is reportedly a business executive working out of their home city in Texas, but not much else is known about her.

Bryan and Tanya appear to have two children together.

Bryan Stacy cheating video backlash

Not everyone who saw the TikTok video accusing Bryan of cheating was convinced that he’d done anything wrong. Online sleuths, especially those originating from TikTok and feeling justified by accusations of infidelity, have been known to jump to conclusions that result in an unnecessary pile-on of an innocent individual.

On Twitter, more cautious users have pointed out that not everyone who wears a wedding ring is actually married, and sometimes married couples have an understanding. In a tweet posted on June 25, user @blgtylr criticized the trend of hunting down alleged cheaters and suggested that they need to mind their own business.

“I cannot imagine being this in somebody else’s business,” he wrote. “I simply cannot imagine using the vast machinery of the internet to address a moral wrong that has nothing to do with me at all.”

Many commenters agreed with his sentiments and went on to make the point that Stacy may not have been cheating on anybody.

“There are so many things this could be besides cheating!” said filmmaker Jessica Ellis. “Dude could be a widower and still hasn’t taken off his ring! He could be separated or mid-divorce! He could be in an open relationship! He could just be having a nice flirtatious convo with no intention of following up!”

