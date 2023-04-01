‘The ship said I got you sis’: Cruise live feed allegedly captures woman’s cheating boyfriend

Kayla Gardner, who has more than 498,000 followers on TikTok, recently posted a multi-part series that allegedly exposed her cheating boyfriend in a truly cinematic way: via a cruise ship’s live feed.

The alleged proof of cheating was posted last weekend, and the TikTok has more than 12 million views as of Saturday. It shows Gardner watching a live feed that shows what’s happening on the ship’s deck, as her friend records the screen. Gardner’s boyfriend then apparently walks into the foreground—standing perfectly in front of the camera—and chats with a woman they don’t know.

He puts his arm around her, and in another TikTok he appears to get her number. Several cruise lines, like Carnival, have live feeds, but Gardner didn’t confirm what line it was. People also loved the walkie-talkies, which were featured in another cruise TikTok posted in February.

Gardner teased a cheating story on Mar. 22, laying out the framework without the video. The saga doesn’t yet have a catchy name, like Couch Guy or West Elm Caleb, but people naturally got invested in the follow-ups, even if they were a bit tongue-in-cheek.

“I NEED TO SEE THE CONFRONTATION,” said one commenter. A lot of commenters are also asking for a storytime.

None of that has been provided yet, but Gardner posted a more recent follow-up suggesting she’s now single. We reached out for comment via email.