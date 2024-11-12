The Bibble meme is still making our inner child singggg

The Bibble meme (or Bibble Singing meme) is an image macros series (a photo with some form of text superimposed on top) of a character from Barbie: Mermadia used to express enthusiasm, nostalgia, and often naivete about childhood songs.

What is the Bibble meme?

Sourced from the 2006 direct-to-DVD animated film Barbie: Mermadia, Bibble memes are a series of low-quality, blown-out (thus adding to its humor) screenshots of a blue fantasy character named Bibble. In the memes, Bibble’s hands are thrown up into the air and his mouth is wide open as he sings loudly into the sky.

The meme is paired with captions and text celebrating love and nostalgia for old songs. It is also used to remark on humorous misunderstandings regarding the song’s lyrics or content due to childhood ignorance and naivete.

What does the Bibble meme mean?

The meme follows the template of the first part of a song lyric, with the phrase “X year old me” finishing out the lyric, overlayed onto the screenshot. Bibble’s image serves as a stand-in for the meme’s author, showcasing their younger selves’ zealousness and excitement when singing the song…even when they don’t quite understand what they are singing.

Meme basics:

Meme creator: @KlarksonCelly

@KlarksonCelly Meme type: humor, image macro template

humor, image macro template First appearance: March 5, 2006 (first air date of the film) June 1st, 2018 (first meme appearance)

March 5, 2006 (first air date of the film) June 1st, 2018 (first meme appearance) Origin source: Nickelodeon, X

Nickelodeon, X Used to convey: Nostalgia, humor, excitement

Nostalgia, humor, excitement Peak popularity: August 2018

Who is Bibble and where is he from?

Bibble is a singing, floating puffball who lives in Fairytopia, the main setting for the animated film Barbie: Mermadia. When Barbie meets Bibble, Bibble passionately sings to her in a variety of styles, and the two become friends.

The seventh Barbie movie, Barbie: Mermadia, premiered on Nickelodeon on March 5, 2006, and was later released directly to video on March 14, 2006. The movie is a sequel to Barbie Fairytopia and contains many of the same characters. The Bibble meme is a still from Barbie: Mermadia, where Bibble is doing what Bibble does best: floating around Fariytopia and singing passionately.

bibble clearing his throat and going back to singing makes me laugh so much pic.twitter.com/6hLACR4jhZ — archive 🌈 (@dollcinema) August 6, 2023

Why did Bibble become a meme?

Though the film came out in 2006, the public showed renewed interest in the Bibble character after user @KlarksonCelly posted a screen capture of Bibble with its arms outstretched, singing loudly, on June 1st, 2018. According to KnowYourMeme.com, the user captioned the image, “B*tches singing royals by Lorde in 7th grade” (the post has since been taken off of X).

Over the next week, X users continued to post variations of the Bibble meme format, using different musical artists.

Avril Lavigne: ALL THIS TIME YOU WERE PRETENDING



10 year old me: SO MUCH FOR MY HAPPY ENDING pic.twitter.com/w5cNgFv4M8 — michelle (@mishadoodle) August 12, 2018 @JordanMackampa/X.com

Panic! at the Disco: “What a beautiful wedding! What a beautiful wedding!” says a bridesmaid to a waiter. “And, yes, but what a shame, what a shame the poor groom’s bride….



13-year old me: IS. A. WHORE. pic.twitter.com/IKZYRmq5CZ — Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) August 14, 2018

Is Bibble a boy or a girl?

According to the Everything Barbie Wiki, Bibble is a boy. He lives with Elina, a flower fairy without wings, in Fairytopia.

Hoobastank: I’m not a perfect person

There’s many thing I wish I didn’t do

But I continue learning

I never meant to do those things to you

And so I have to say before I go

That I just want you to know



5 Year Old Me: IVE FOUND A REASON FOR MEEEE pic.twitter.com/dDFKb7baVj — ✯ 𝖊𝖘𝖙𝖗𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖆 ✯ (@metalmemer1) August 10, 2018

Fall Out Boy: One night and one more time Thanks for the memories even though they weren’t so great



younger me: HE TASTES LIKE YOU ONLY SWEETER pic.twitter.com/fG4D1eHpHy — satan 🇵🇸 (@ITSYABOISATANAS) August 14, 2018

Meme variations

The “Burning Bibble” takes the joy of Bibble’s expression and, by changing its context, makes the meme’s character look tortured or pained.

Our culture has embraced Bibble as a kind of avatar for our nostalgic interests; something fun and wholesome when looking fondly back at a Lorde lyric, or your favorite local jingle. Bibble can even be cake. Yes, cake.

