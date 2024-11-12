A (chilly) history of the ‘Asian Girl Smoking In The Snow’ meme

The Asian Girl Smoking In The Snow meme is a short video clip used to describe melancholy, upset, and loneliness, both humorously and seriously. It has also been criticized for having undertones of fetishism and cultural appropriation.

Featured Video

jason isip girl smoking in the snow and running away pic.twitter.com/st180JvmeM — ☆ (@satansmenarche) May 1, 2024

What is the ‘Asian Girl Smoking In The Snow’ meme?

The ‘Asian Girl Smoking In The Snow’ meme is a short video clip first created by Jason Isip, a photographer and videographer known for capturing Asian youth in melancholic poses and situations (and often, also in fog or snow).

Advertisement

The meme itself is a 24-second clip taken with a Handycam depicting a young, Asian woman smoking on the edge of the woods in the snow. She is wearing a jacket and scarf, seemingly lonely; eventually, she takes a long puff of her cigarette, throws it on the ground, and runs into the woods. The clip is often set to the Slowdive song “When the Sun Hits” to emphasize the clip’s melancholy tone.

What does the ‘Asian Girl Smoking In The Snow’ meme mean?

The ‘Asian Girl Smoking in the Snow’ meme is used to describe isolation, distress, and overall, the melancholic ennui of being a human being on the planet.

Advertisement

It can also be used humorously or ironically, playing on its own seriousness and moodiness.

people seeing nosferatu and i ain’t even seen anora yet

pic.twitter.com/f1Bd7RBp6z — 🇵🇸 (@naanasfilms) November 8, 2024

Where does the ‘Asian Girl Smoking In The Snow’ meme come from?

The meme originates from Jason Isip, a Tokyo-based photographer and videographer who works along many platforms; most notably Tumblr, Instagram, X, and TikTok. His work often centers around Asian youth in moody, melancholic contexts.

Advertisement

This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: No feed found. Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to create a feed.

Meme basics

Meme Creator: Jason Isip

Jason Isip Meme Type : video clip

: video clip First Appearance : Jan. 13th, 2024

: Jan. 13th, 2024 Origin Source : X

: X Peak Popularity: Sept. 1st, 2024

Advertisement

Origin and spread

On Jan. 13, 2024, Isip posted the original ‘Asian Girl Smoking in the Snow’ video to his X account, paired with the track “When the Sun Hits” by the band Slowdive. While the original clip does not exist on Isip’s X account anymore, according to KYM, the post went viral, gaining millions of views. That same day, user @Sinqhole posted about being the subject of Isip’s video, a post that gained over 14K likes.

when youre out with jason isip in freezing temperatures and he pulls out his camera to record you being a cold asian woman https://t.co/1JStPIgDmL — sinqo (@sinqhole) January 14, 2024

As the meme gained momentum, variations began appearing, most notably from X user @Sushilvr, who recreated the meme herself. Her post encouraged the general public to reflect on how the meme capitalizes on the distress of young Asian women, and how Isip himself profits off of his subjects (also, young Asian women, and Asian youth).

Advertisement

Cultural context

With an online culture that already fetishizes young Asian women, the meme was under fire for continuing to profit and perpetuate that perception. Additionally, critics believed that continually ascribing depression and isolation to young Asian women was a dangerous connection to make, one that might harm that community or perpetuate itself.

Made so much proff I turned into a Asian girl and I’m out here in the snow smoking a cigarette, having a little breakdown , doing that arm thingy…. if I make any more I’ll full blown larp as a sinofemme pic.twitter.com/5GJYQqr1Mc — Kekiavelli (@ethkek_) July 25, 2024

Advertisement

Young Asian women reclaim the meme

Soon, others followed @Sushilvr’s lead, re-creating the Asian Girl Smoking in the Snow meme as a way to make the meme more their own, in addition to poking fun at the meme’s serious tone and moodiness.

i tried to copy that one vid kinda pic.twitter.com/jodRxCn7fr — Um… (@izusenya) November 8, 2024

These variations prove that one meme does not define a community of people; instead, it is just one (in this case, very chilly) vehicle for online cultural commentary.

Advertisement

caught up with an old friend & we’re talking about our life after high school when she casually drops how she’s about to move into her new home. that cost 3 million. i joked about the mortgage & interest rate. she said she bought it all in cash pic.twitter.com/ZxWx7IEhHq — quiche (@havingfunonIine) November 8, 2024

This year we’ve had Jewish tunnel, man stuck in vase, Josh and Asian girl smoking in the snow — Weather App Demon (@yungunderscore) January 14, 2024

asian women smoking cigarettes in the cold has nothing on my they/them bitch eating their estrogen burger pic.twitter.com/uaSrx46L34 — KONDE (@KONDEonline) January 20, 2024

tonight my grandma told me she has accepted there won’t be a female president in her lifetime pic.twitter.com/QoWUmgphzn — ta(lula) (@lulaloopsey) November 7, 2024

Advertisement

Related memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.