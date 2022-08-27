‘Suddenly there’s a new rule’: Worker shares a sign that the closers had a bad shift

A content creator went viral on TikTok after she shared what happens when she comes into work the next day after her co-workers likely had a bad night prior.

The clip features user Indigo (@turtle.indy) sitting in her car as she shares with her nearly 40,000 followers how she knows when the crew on the night shift screws up.

“You can always tell when the closers had a bad shift when come in to work the next day and suddenly there’s a new rule that’s been put into place,” Indigo says.

However, Indigo later shared the new rule in the comments section, however, she didn’t elaborate on the occurrence that led to the new regulation. “The new rule? “‘don’t disrespect/scream at staff or else you will be escorted out by security and admission is forfeit,’” she wrote.

Over a week later, Indigo added that another new rule had been put in place—likely another result of the closing shift. “Another new rule: minors left unattended for an extended period of time will be reported to security,” she commented.

The video racked up over 150,000 views as of Saturday, as many related to the constant addition of new rules.

“And it is so oddly specific,” one person stated.

Another user said these new rules were often necessary. “I worked graveyard at a 24 hr diner. across the street from a bar. things happened rules had to be made,” they said.

Several users shared their own rules at their workplaces.

“We used to have a “banned” list. Some of my favorites included non-traumatic childhoods, eating raw cookie dough, our manager, Ty wearing a shirt…,” one viewer recalled.

“One of our closers fell for the gift card scam and mailed the cards to a prison. they thought she was missing and had to call the cops,” another said. “Someone from ‘corporate’ calls and says if you don’t send gift cards, that location will be shut down.”

Some said they themselves were the cause of the new rules, proving that day shift workers can, too, get into shenanigans. ”I was day shift but a few safety rules were made because of my actions,” one wrote.

Similarly, a former Taco Bell employee stated that employees could only have one frozen drink per shift because she would previously drink five during each shift.

