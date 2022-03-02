TikToker reveals she places DoorDash order for Olive Garden just across the street, sparking debate

A TikToker went viral after sharing she orders from Olive Garden on DoorDash, even though the restaurant is right across the street.

User Dani (@diamondpretzel2.0) posted the TikTok in which she reveals just how close the Olive Garden is to her house.

“I just saw a video where they said twice a year they splurge on getting delivery,” she starts in the video. “Let me show you how lazy I am.” She then flips the camera to show the restaurant a street away. “That’s Olive Garden. I’ve gotten delivery from there.”

“No need to hate on me. I already hate myself enough for this,” she added in the caption.

Dani posted the TikTok a day ago, and it has since amassed more than 451,000 views.

@diamondpretzel2.0 no need to hate on me. I already hate myself enough for this ♬ original sound – dani

Viewers are divided on whether such an “unnecessary” order is financially sound.

“How do all y’all afford that?! I simply cannot justify the higher costs + delivery charge + tip,” a top comment read. “I’ll just go pick it up myself.”

“Maybe I’m cheap but I refuse to pay for delivery fees. I’d rather spend more on the actual food,” another wrote.

“I don’t understand wanting to pay practically $27 in fees and tips to get something delivered,” a user commented.

Others sided with Dani, stating that “time is money, too.”

“But then you have to get dressed, go outside start your car, drive to the restaurant then wait for tour food and drive back to your house,” a viewer responded. “It’s worth the cost, really.”

Dani told the Daily Dot that she was surprised how many people felt the need to comment on her income.

“[They were] either saying I was rich for using food delivery services or poor for using a food delivery service,” she wrote via Instagram direct message. “For me, it’s worth it. Getting food delivered to my house I’m really just paying for the comfort of not leaving my home.”

Hundreds of comments came from DoorDash customers, like Dani, confessing their frequent use of the food delivery service.

“Ordering delivery from restaurants down the street is my love language,” one wrote.

But the most-liked comment was of a viewer claiming to be a DoorDash driver thanking the creator for using the service.

“Thank u for ur service because as a Doordash/Uber eats driver these are my FAVORITE orders to take :)” they wrote. “The faster we make our money the better!”

Today’s top stories: