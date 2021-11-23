‘Men are so emotional’: TikToker confronts man at a gym she says called her a ‘dumb c*nt’

A TikToker uploaded a video of herself confronting a man at the gym who called her a “cunt.”

In the video, the creator can be seen going up to a man who is stretching and asks him, “What was it that you said? Did you just call me a dumb cunt?” The man responds, calmly, “I just said you should move over to the side.” The two continue to argue as she says, “I was here before you even walked over.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@itsanastasiaalexander/video/7031170971159563526

The original video, which was posted last week, has over 531,000 views and over 22,000 likes. The man in the video was roasted in the comments section as people didn’t appreciate the way he conducted himself.

“Men are so emotional,” one person commented. Another person said, “I hope you went to membership services, they can have him booted ASAP.”

The creator posted a follow-up video to provide more context about the situation, confirming that the man’s actions were uncalled for. In the video providing more context, she said, “I went to the stretch area to do some stretching.” The creator went on the explain that there is a walkway between the two areas that are designated for stretching.

“I was there maybe five to ten minutes before he came over, he comes over asks me I’d move somewhere else.” She said that she told him no because she was there first and suggested he move. At this point, he walks away and calls her a “dumb cunt.” Then she decided to record her interaction with him and post it on TikTok.

The TikToker said in a statement to the Daily Dot that she reported the man to management and that the gym has yet to send her a response.

“I sent both videos to Equinox and have not heard back since Wednesday. I have not returned to that gym because this was honestly a really bad experience that I never in my life thought would happen to me.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Equinox, but has not heard back.