‘Bro really took his shot’: Student asks for girl’s Snapchat in public Zoom chat during online class

A viral TikTok of a guy asking a woman on a date in the public chat of a Zoom online college class is sparking debate online. Some TikTokers are roasting him for asking her out in a public setting, while others are impressed by his “confidence.”

TikToker @laf5714 posted the TikTok on April 14, and by Wednesday, it had garnered 61,100 views. “Shooting his shot in the zoom chat is CRAZY,” text overlay reads.

https://www.tiktok.com/@laf5714/video/7086547260733082926/

In the clip, @laf5714 zooms in on the chat between his classmates. At 3:39pm, Justin Cabarle wrote a message to everyone: “Jordan do u have snap?”

Jordan Jung replied: “I do but i dont use it that much why. why?”

“Was going to add u,” wrote Cabarle.

“Are you in the groupme?” she replied.

Someone else named Browdon Wafo interrupted the exchange: “Shoot ur shot my boy.”

“Maybe ill check,” Cabarle wrote.

In the comments, TikTokers roasted Cabarle for “not even private messaging.”

“That’s what I’m sayin,” @laf5714 replied.

Many TikTokers said Jung was rejecting Cabarle. “She said thay cuz she didn’t wanna be mean and reject him openly in front of everyone. No girl says that if they’re interested,” one TikToker wrote.

“‘I do but i dont use it that much’ thats her curving him how did he not get that,” another Tiktoker commented.

At least one TikToker applauded Cabarle for the bold move. “Respect,” they wrote.

“Crazy confidence,” another added.

When a TikToker asked if Cabarle was successful, the @laf5714 wrote: “We will never know. But probably not LMFAO.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @laf5714 via TikTok comment.

