‘Batman is a good movie and it sucks for those who work at the cinema’: Viral TikTok shows movie theater worker’s 500 cups of honey mustard



As a popular opening weekend for The Batman wraps up, one movie theater employee took to TikTok today to complain about having to serve almost 500 cups of honey mustard to movie-goers.

The TikTok posted today by user @georgeakladious52, which has over 39,600 views, shows how many small plastic containers of honey mustard the employee had to fill.

“When Batman comes out and you work at a cinema and have to do almost 500 cups of honey mustard,” the user captioned the video, “Batman is a good movie and it sucks for those who work at the cinema.”

The Batman, the latest reboot of the Batman franchise starring Robert Pattinson, debuted this week—raking in a whopping $134 million for its opening weekend.

But what is it like for movie theater workers during hectic opening weekends? The viral TikTok sparked debate in its comments section about the toll it takes to be on-the-job during these busy times.

Many could relate to the employee’s experience.

“Brooo i know, we ran out of lids,” one user commented.

“I feel your pain,” another replied.

However, a couple of other users criticized the employee for complaining about their job.

“That’s what working means,” one user said.

“Congrats you did the job you signed up for,” a second commented.

Some users were confused by how much honey mustard the employee had to prepare.

“What does the honey mustard have to do with Batman?” one user commented.

“I work in the kitchen,” the creator of the TikTok responded.

Although the amount of honey mustard one employee had to make is surprising, it seems to be just one example of the kind of labor it takes to bring audiences their favorite movie-going experiences.

In the age of TikTok, these theater labor issues are logged on social media like never before.

Other movie theater workers discussed the opening weekend of The Batman on TikTok. One user showed “the calm before the storm” in preparation for the weekend, and another showed the huge mess they had to clean up after movie theaters showing The Batman were trashed.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @georgeakladious52 via comment on their viral TikTok.

