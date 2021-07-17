TikTok/@madelynbaker7

‘Just say you’re cheap and keep it moving’: TikToker slammed for revealing divisive ‘easy hack to get a cheap meal’

Some believe it's a joke, but servers in the comments don't find it very funny.

Brooke Sjoberg 

Brooke Sjoberg

IRL

Published Jul 17, 2021   Updated Jul 17, 2021, 10:52 am CDT

Tipping is always a popular topic on TikTok—the Daily Dot has reported on tipping videos that went viral on multiple occasions—but sometimes the methodology just stands out.

Featured Video Hide

For example, a TikToker has shared a video where she attempts to void the total by applying a tip with a negative value. On her tab of $8.78, she attempted to leave a -$8.00 tip.

Advertisement Hide
@madelynbaker7

Easy hack to get a cheap meal! #lifehack #yourewelcome #duetme #iwonatlife

♬ The Office – The Hyphenate

“Easy hack to get a cheap meal!” she captioned her video.

In the comment section, there are two camps: those who think she’s serious, and those who think it’s a joke. Worth noting is that there is a second check already signed in the top left corner at the beginning of the video.

Those taking this seriously are mostly people who claim to be current or former waitstaff who have seen similar attempts before. One user claimed that if a customer tried to cheap out on the tip, they reauthorized their card for different payment amounts.

Advertisement Hide
TikTok/@Jay Ace

Another commenter said they would input the total as if it were an $8.00 tip.

TikTok/@Jay Ace
Advertisement Hide

Others just told the poster to say she’s cheap and “keep it moving.”

tiktok/@madelynbaker7
tiktok/@madelynbaker7
Advertisement Hide

For those who took it as a joke, the fact that others took the video seriously is what they’re taking issue with.

TikTok/@madelynbaker7

“Y’all don’t get the joke and it shows,” one commenter wrote.

TikTok/@madelynbaker7
Advertisement Hide

One person even admitted to doing this themselves at one time.

“Ok I did this once because the place added a tip to my bill but I ordered (with) a waiter, someone else brought the food and I never saw anyone again so I said who am I tipping,” @courtneydelelys wrote. “Also they still charged me so.”

TikTok/@courtneydelelys
Advertisement Hide

The Daily Dot could not reach the original poster of the video for comment.

Today’s top stories

‘So unorganized and unprofessional’: TikToker urges people not to sell their car to CarMax
Video: Cop yells ‘You’re about to die, my friend!’ before fatally shooting man in police station
‘Now he’ll think twice before doing that to another girl’: TikTok shows man putting hands around woman’s neck, her boyfriend decides to return the favor
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Jul 17, 2021, 10:51 am CDT

Brooke Sjoberg

Brooke Sjoberg is an editorial intern for the Daily Dot studying journalism at the University of Texas at Austin. She is also the Daily Texan's Life and Arts Editor and an editorial intern for Texas Connect magazine.

Brooke Sjoberg