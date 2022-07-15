‘It’s 8 in the morning’: Southwest Airlines hires DJ and dancing pineapple to play Silento’s “Watch Me” for airport travelers

A TikTok video showing a DJ and dancing pineapple hired by Southwest Airlines in an attempt to entertain passengers went viral.

User Forest (@forest.hipp) recorded a nine-second clip of his experience arriving at Atlanta International Airport at 8am. In the video, a DJ blasts Silento’s “Watch Me” while someone in a pineapple suit dances around.

Forest wrote in the caption, “Only in Atlanta will you find a dancing pineapple with a DJ in the airport at 8am.”

As of Friday, the video has been viewed 1.2 million times.

This attempt at an airport pick-me-up arrived in light of recent airport chaos, from large numbers of flight cancellations to high rates of baggage loss.

Southwest Airlines was also recently in hot water after a TikToker claimed she was “dress-coded” on a Southwest flight for wearing a corset. The TikToker named Jacy was approached by a flight attendant who insisted she cover up with a jacket. A woman on the plane came to Jacy’s defense, but as she later tweeted, she was kicked off the flight.

Several viewers of Forest’s video were unimpressed with the airline’s efforts.

“This is like my teacher on a Monday Morning trying to get the class involved,” one person said.

“Imagine if you were just on a 11 hour flight and see this,” another one wrote.

“Who signed off on this,” a third questioned.

Others argued that the DJ and dancing pineapple were a fun addition to a typically dull or stressful airport experience.

“Airports need more of this,” one viewer wrote.

“Marketing genius,” a second added.

Many also claimed that similar antics are commonly found at the Atlanta airport.

“My favorite layovers,” TikTok personality Cierra Mistt commented.

“Of course it’s in Atlanta,” another agreed.

“The ATL airport is a different vibe,” a third wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Forest for comment via TikTok comment and Southwest Airlines via email.

