‘This is so uncalled for’: Woman got ‘dress coded’ on Southwest Airlines, sparking debate

A woman went viral on TikTok after she shared that she was “dress coded” on Southwest Airlines.

Jacy (@maybejacy) posted a seven-second clip of herself holding a pink t-shirt, after reportedly getting dressed coded on a Southwest Airlines flight. The overlay text reads, “bro I got dress coded on a south west flight? are we in Highschool? are u upset about my shoulders? It’s 102 degrees. my torso is fully clothed? and it caused a scene bc some sweet lady stuck up for me and then got kicked off the flight. Whoever grandma complained about me…catch me outside bich.”

The camera shifts from the shirt she’s holding to the pink corset she was wearing, to the TikToker looking confused.

Jacy captioned the video, “give me my money back smelly hoes @Southwest Airlines or send me a bottle of expensive champagne.”

The video has already been viewed over 179,000 times since it was posted on July 11. Many commenters stuck up for Jacy, not seeing an issue with her outfit.

“There is no dress code on southwest!!” one user said. This isn’t entirely true: Southwest Airlines expects passengers to present a “clean, well-groomed, and tasteful appearance.”

“hello? what part of that shirt is revealing,” another user questioned.

“Nothing wrong with that outfit,” a third agreed.

Other people in the comments saw another side of the incident via Twitter.

Hey friends just got pulled off a @SouthwestAir flight bc I advocated for a young woman being shamed and harassed by an employee for wearing a tank top that was deemed too revealing. He employee became defensive when I asked about what rules the young woman was breaking. 1/ — Melinna Bobadilla (@MelinnaTeatrina) July 11, 2022

“Saw the woman who got kicked off’s tweet & when she said she felt threatened by another passengers let’s go Brandon shirt they couldn’t care less,” one person said.

“I saw a Twitter post about you earlier damn. From the other lady involved i believe. So sorry, this was so uncalled for,” a second user wrote.

“I SAW HER TWEET!!! southwest tried to be like “oh we’ll fix this” and everyone was like yeah okay…” a third user commented.

In a follow-up video, Jacy explained the incident leading up to being dress coded. She reveals her full outfit and shares that an employee tapped on her shoulder to get her attention, asking her to cover up.

“A lady tapped on my shoulder and she was like, ‘do you have a jacket or something?’ You need to cover up,” she says.

The employee insists she would get Jacy a shirt to cover up while Jacy kept refusing. A woman came to Jacy’s defense and ended up getting removed from the plane.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jacy for comment via TikTok comment and Southwest Airlines via press email but was not met with a reply in time for publication of this story.

Today’s top stories