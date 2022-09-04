‘People need to be aware how hard asking for 30 cents back actually is’: Server walks out of job after manager asks him to pay back change from his own wallet

A server on TikTok recently went viral after sharing what led him to quit his job and walk out on the same day.

“So, I’m pissed. I just walked out of my serving job,” user @yezusyikes says in the video while walking down the street.

The creator says that when a table gave him cash, he assumed they didn’t want the change back, though he acknowledges his mistake.

“I assumed they didn’t want change,” he says. “I know I shouldn’t have assumed. I should have asked.”

At the time, the server says he was helping five tables when the male customer stopped him to say that he didn’t get his change. @yezusyikes says he then scrambled around the restaurant to find change for the customers, as they didn’t have any on hand.

“I went to the bar, the front area, and the office to see if anyone had change and nobody had any,” he elaborates.

After searching for change, he says the woman at the table then angrily complained to the manager about not receiving her change. When the TikToker was finally ready to give the customer her change, he claims he witnessed the manager reimbursing the change to the customers in the form of a gift card.

However, the manager explained that he took money from the register to give to the customers, @yezusyikes says, claiming that the server now owes the restaurant the change from his own wallet.

“Bro, I just watched you give them a gift card,” the TikToker explains in the clip.

The server then notes that the manager claims to have gotten change from the register, despite @yezusyikes recalling that the manager had told them there was no cash in the drawer when the server was initially looking for the customer’s change.

He adds that he wasn’t sure why the manager allegedly lied or if he simply intended to pocket the money, but regardless, he immediately walked out of his job.

@yezusyikes’ experience mimics many of those in the service industry, which has seen a mass exodus of its workers in recent years. From 2021 to early 2022, the number of servers leaving their jobs jumped from 4.8% to nearly 7%, according to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The video has been viewed over 62,000 times as of Sunday. @yezusyikes didn’t mention his former employer in the clip. While previous videos indicate that he has worked at Buffalo Wild Wings, the TikToker notes that he works a number of jobs.

The comments section was flooded with love and support for @yezusyikes.

“Stuck up for yourself. You’ll find another it’s okay babes,” one user wrote.

“When it rains it pours. You will get a better job! Keep your head up,” a second said.

“oh man, tough luck. i will get better. servers don’t make as much as they deserve. you’ll find something. don’t stress,” a third agreed.

Others didn’t understand why @yezusyikes made the assumption in the first place.

“We should always give change unless told not to but also people need to be aware how hard asking for 30 cents back actually is sometimes,” one person shared.

“If they gave you the money, what’s the problem with giving your manager the entire amount back? Giftcard or not the money doesn’t go to you,” a second agreed.

