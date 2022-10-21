‘Just act normal’: Hybrid worker shares the relatable feeling of having a panic attack while working in office

An office worker went viral on TikTok after posting a relatable video about what it’s like to have a panic attack in the office.

User Anali Martinez Gonzalez (@thenuevalatina) typically posts content about office life, food, and travel. This time, she uploaded a video that garnered over 20,000 views as of Friday about working in the office after being remote.

In the clip, Gonzalez works on her computer with her headphones on, mouthing a Lord Marco Polo sound, and cursing very fast in Spanish. In the text overlay, she writes: “When you’re having a panic attack but you have to act normal since it’s your ‘in the office’ day.”

Gonzalez adds in the caption, “Just act normal.”

Hybrid and remote work has become the trend ever since the pandemic. According to Gallup, five in 10 employees are working a hybrid model (a combination of working remotely and coming to the office on certain days) and three out of 10 are working completely remotely. Hybrid work increased by 7% from February to June, jumping from 42% to 49%, and is expected to leap up to 55% by the end of the year. The article states that 60% of workers want to work a hybrid schedule whereas 34% would prefer to work fully remote.

There are positives to remote and hybrid models, for example, according to Forbes, 74% of people reported that working from home has improved their mental health, while 84% said they would be happy to continue remote work. However, there are downsides to this. According to Zippa, 50% of remote workers feel lonely at least once a week, and 19% state that loneliness is the number one negative of remote and hybrid work. Another 6% would prefer to work in person. On the other hand, 45% would prefer a hybrid work week.

Gonzalez isn’t the only person to have gone viral in regard to hybrid/remote work. There have been videos circulating about the downsides of hybrid work. A few of these would be the fact no one shows up to “in-person days,” with the TikToker being the only one to show up. Another hybrid worker complained about how she finished all of her work before noon.

