‘I even had exciting news today’: Hybrid worker shares disappointment after no one showed up for in-person workday

In a viral TikTok video, a hybrid worker reveals his disappointment to find that no one showed up to the office on an in-person work day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, hybrid work has quickly become the new normal for many workers. According to Forbes, 69% of workplaces have embraced hybrid work, where workers show up on select days and the rest are remote. There’s a downside to hybrid work which is employees not showing up during the “in office” days.

However, TikToker Chris (@chrisleatherman06) shared one potential downside to the hybrid method when he was left in the office alone.

The clip features Chris smiling from ear-to-ear in the office with the text overlay reading, “so excited to see all of my colleagues on our ‘in office’ day.” Unfortunately, Chris was met with disappointment as the clip cuts to reveal an empty office with only Chris sitting at his cubicle.

“Literally no one is here,” he wrote in the text overlay.

Chris added in the caption the reason behind his excitement, writing, “I even had exciting news today.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@chrisleatherman06/video/7135065770748349739?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7062063768491017733

In the comments section, Chris revealed he works for a magazine in Nashville, Tenn., but did not specify the outlet. His video accumulated over 74,000 views as of Friday, with many empathizing with Chris’ experience.

“I feel so bad you dressed up and everyjtng and they DID U LIKE THAT,” one user wrote.

“This makes me sad for you,” a second agreed.

Other users shared their experiences with being the only ones to show up during in-office days.

“Me every Wednesday,” one person commented.

“This happened to me I was there at 9 and left at 10,” a second stated.

“Hahahaha the accuracy happened to me last week,” a third wrote.

Additionally, many viewers were eager to know Chris’ big news for his co-workers.

In a follow-up video, he reveals his news, that he is creating a social club for single people in the Nashville area called Music City Match-Makers. In order to be admitted into the platform, Chris says there’s extreme vetting for quality people seeking a long-term relationship.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chris for comment via email and TikTok comment.