‘I hate when my underpaid gig slave is a MAN’: Customer complains about her Instacart shopper’s gender, sparking debate

An Instacart customer has sparked debate online for complaining that her grocery shopper is a man.
“My instacart delivery person is a man. I’m afraid for the apples and spinach I ordered. He’s already failed to find the right cheese. All hope is lost for my dairy free butter,” the text overlay on the TikTok read. The original video was posted on May 3 by Ivy (@taibhsii) to TikTok, where it gained 78,000 views.
“Just sent your wife next time, Alexander,” Ivy added in the caption.
@taibhsii Crying real tears rn. Just send your wife next time, Alexander. #men ♬ оригинальный звук – oh
The video had several comments from women sharing similar experiences with the grocery delivery service.
“Weaponized incompetence even when they get paid to be competent. There’s no hope for them,” one user commented.
“I hate when I’m assigned men. They never just get it,” another wrote.
“Milk. He refunded milk. Was there not one singular carton available in the entire store??” Ivy replied to one of the comments.
But on Twitter, where a screenshot of Ivy’s TikTok went viral, her frustration was met with criticism.
Twitter user Dirk Fuckner (@timerube) posted the tweet featuring the TikTok.
“I hate when my underpaid gig slave is a MAN,” Fuckner sarcastically wrote in the tweet’s caption. The tweet received thousands of retweets, with users expressing similar distaste for the TikToker’s complaint.
“People acting like getting your groceries delivered makes you basically a feudal lord,” one user retweeted.
“Sometimes we don’t exactly get what we ordered but that is the price of convenience!” tweeted Twitter influencer Amy Brown (@arb). “He works harder than I do at my little email job for way less money and if he doesn’t pick the avocado I would have picked that’s on me for not going to the store my damn self.”
While InstaCart did not immediately respond to the discourse, the company did reply to one tweet mentioning a union.
“InstaCart needs a union so goddamn bad,” a user replied to Fuckner. “Underpaid, underworked, and undertrained.”
In reply, Instacart tweeted a link to a forum, “Shop Talk,” where shoppers can “find or share insight.”
The Daily Dot has reached out to Ivy via TikTok comment and Instacart via email for this story.
