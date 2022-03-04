‘He’s playing chess not checkers’: Man accidentally sends Instagram screenshot of a woman he is talking to before their first date

We all have those awkward moments when you get a text not meant for you. But what about receiving a screenshot of… your public Insta pic?

In 2019, TikTok creator @yannyyacks accidentally received an Instagram screenshot of herself via text from a new potential romantic interest named Colin.

This posed as an awkward first-date conversation since the couple at the time hadn’t even gone on their first date and was just in the beginning stages of getting to know one another during their online courtship.

Her TikTok recreating the exchange went viral with 705,00 views since being posted this week and 48,500 likes. In it, @yannyyacks posted a screenshot of the texts between her and “Colin” after his uncommon gaffe.

He was immediately embarrassed. Her screenshot of three replies by “Maybe: Colin” show him saying:

“Wow I’m lame.”

“My friend asked what girl I was hanging out with tonight.”

“You can hate me now.”

“He’s just showing you off lol. It was even a respectful photo 😁,” commented @brandonfabrizio79. This encouraging comment received 8,769 likes.

”At Least he didn’t say anything mean lol I keep seeing another creator post something like this but the dude called her a ‘solid 4,’” stated @katieravenn.

@yannyyacks This is only the START lemme tell u fyp ♬ original sound – Shemara_london

Many viewers in the comments were curious to know the ending result of this surprising dating story.

”Haha that’s rough but it seems like he was honest about it. Did you still go out with him?,” asked @hunterwestfilms.

“Dating for 2 years :)),” replied TikTok creator @yannyyacks.

“He’s playing chess not checkers,” another user added.

This modern-day love story leads to a happy ending, but many cases have proven how dating online can be a complete horror story. Women have found their boyfriends on dating app Tinder. Men who didn’t get the hint sent unrelenting, harassing voice memos to women who stopped talking to them via text. Men’s mothers have gotten involved lobbying potential matches on behalf of their sons.

According to Hernorm.com and data shown by Statista.com, online dating is at an all-time high. A 2021 Statista.com report shows there are 33.6 million online dating users in the United States, and the trend is projected to increase in years to come.

As people navigate the dos and don’ts of this online dating world, we can take one page out of Colin’s playbook and be direct. Honesty is always the best answer when it comes to romance.

The Daily Dot has reached out @yannyyacks via TikTok comment.

