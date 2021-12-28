‘There’s no way you’re getting your a** in this’: TikToker shows how small Kim Kardashian’s Skims really are

If you’ve thought about buying a pair of Skims, Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear line, you might want to check this review first.

Jasmine Alexandra, or jj_alexandria on TikTok, got some Skims core control solution wear collection for Christmas, and let’s just say, she’s not impressed with how small they are.

“Kim Kardashian, we’re gonna need to have a conversation,” she says showing two of the product boxes.

“We’re going to need to talk about the sizing because the sizing is what’s really troubling me,” she adds.

Shapewear is supposed to be tight, a real way to hug everything in and give that red carpet snatched look, but Alexandra’s size large/extra-large underwear looked like they might be better suited to fit a toddler.

“When I tell you I couldn’t even get this past [my] thigh…,” she explains on the video which now has 4.5 million views. “You know with the Kardashians, you guys buy your bodies, right? So you know damn well this ain’t going to do anything.”

“My question for Kim Kardashian is, ‘What size are you wearing in your line?,’” she adds. “Because you aren’t wearing a large/extra large.”

The review is now sparking conversations, with thousands replying to the video.

“Girl, that’s a 24 months,” one person writes. While another adds, “If yall don’t stop giving money to the Kardashians.”

“How many bad products do they have to put out before people stop spending money,” another user says.

Some can’t even believe this is real.

“I’m all for Kardashian slander but I think that isn’t really a X-Large,” one person comments—to which Alexandra replies in another video showing the label.

“I swear I’m not even capping,” she says in the video clearly showing L/XL on this inside of the undergarment.

In a later video, Alexandra shows another product she got from the Skims Seamless Solutions line. Dueting another video trying on the exact same product.

“Seamless solution wear is fine, the core control is another story,” she captioned the video showing how the bra looked as if it would be too small but the fabric stretched.

Skims hasn’t responded in the comments section yet but we did reach out to them for comment as well as Alexandria.

