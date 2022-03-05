‘Same address, same food, same restaurant’: TikToker says DoorDash tried charging different service fees for identical orders

A viral TikTok shows how DoorDash allegedly tried to charged one woman and her fiancé different fees despite having identical orders from one restaurant to the same address.

TikToker @bougiecheapskate posted a video earlier this week showing the price discrepancy. Her TikTok has since reached over 125,000 views.

In the video, @bougiecheapskate explained that she and her fiancé were “racing” to make the same order on DoorDash. When they both reached checkout, they realized that her fiancé had been charged a lower service fee. They refreshed their apps and reordered—but this time, they were charged different delivery fees.

“I just think it was a little bit shady that two different people could be charged two different prices for the same food delivered to the same address,” the TikToker says in the video. “All in all, just make sure you’re double checking when you’re checking out that your fees and everything are correct.”

@bougiecheapskate adds that DoorDash was “very polite and receptive” when she shared her concerns, though she said the app’s representative was unable to explain the different fees to her.

Many commenters were critical of DoorDash and other food delivery apps. Several said they no longer order from such apps because of these fees.

“This happens to me all the time,” one user commented. “I hate it so I never order.”

“I stopped ordering from those apps. The fees are more than food,” another commenter wrote. “I can save so much driving 5-6 min for pickup.”

Some commenters criticized other pricing practices on delivery apps.

“They need to be regulated,” one user commented. “A burrito from Chipotle is 11.50 when u walk in. Order same thing it’s 23 on grubhub.”

“DoorDash also usually has higher prices for the food items than the restaurant website/other apps,” one user wrote.

This isn’t the first time delivery apps have come under fire for service fees. Last month, a lawsuit was filed against DoorDash over “hidden delivery fees.” Last year, the city of Chicago sued DoorDash and GrubHub for “misleading fees and hidden markups,” The Counter reported.

