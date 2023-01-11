woman speaking while cutting paper (l) woman speaking while cutting paper (c) woman speaking while cutting paper (r)

‘You do not have to tell me the whole story’: Customer service worker shares PSA for customers who ‘over-explain’

Braden Bjella 

Braden Bjella

Posted on Jan 11, 2023   Updated on Jan 11, 2023, 9:08 am CST

A customer service worker has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a PSA for customers who go into heavy detail about their issues.

In a video with over 233,000 views, TikTok user Lynese (@ssharkkbait), who works in customer service, reminds users that customer service workers will be happy to help them—but they are not your therapists.

“When we’re on the phone and you’re explaining to me what your problem is, you do not have to tell me the whole story,” Lynese says. “You don’t have to over-explain. I know that’s your trauma talking…but you don’t have to over-explain to me. I’m not your parent. Just tell me the problem, and have a blessed day!”

@ssharkkbait Yall be over explaining EVERYTHING #fyp #customerservice #customersbelike #customerserviceproblems #retailproblems #officelife #officejobsbelike #foryoupage ♬ original sound – Lynese

In the comment section, users who claimed to work in customer service shared their perspectives on the issue.

“I work with the elderly and most of the time the issue is fixed in 2 minutes but they just want someone to talk to so i just let them,” alleged one commenter.

“I had to tell a lady on the phone the other day that I can’t fix her problem if she won’t let me speak,” recalled another.

“I always say ‘what can i do to fix the problem’ and then let them tell me the whole story while I do what i need too,” stated a third.

However, other users said there may be valid reasons for the occasional over-explanation.

“Lies… Cause I try to keep it short as possible so I can go bout my day & y’all ask a million + 1 questions. So,I gotta tell the full story from jump,” observed a commenter.

“I over explain bc if I don’t I have to answer a million questions for the rep to get on track,” offered a second.

That said, some users admitted that yes, they were simply using customer service workers as an analog for therapy.

As one user wrote, “I can’t afford a therapist, so that customer service rep is gonna have to hear everything, sorry.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Lynese via Instagram direct message.

Braden Bjella

Braden Bjella is a culture writer. His work can be found in Mixmag, Electronic Beats, Schön! magazine, and more.

