Outrage after no charges filed against white OnlyFans star who allegedly fatally stabbed her Black boyfriend

A social media influencer and popular OnlyFans creator was accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend, according to multiple reports.

Courtney Clenney, 25, known across social media as Courtney Tailor, allegedly stabbed her boyfriend Christian Obumseli, 27, on April 3.

Officers reportedly claim that there was a struggle between the couple before Clenney stabbed Obumseli.

The New York Post reported that Clenney called the police following the stabbing. When police reportedly arrived, they discovered Obumseli with a stab wound in his shoulder. Obumseli was reportedly taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

At this time, Clenney reportedly made threats of suicide, according to police. She was reportedly then given a psychiatric evaluation and hospitalized under Florida’s Baker Act. This law allows law enforcement, doctors, judges, and mental health experts to commit a person to a treatment center for 72 hours if they display certain violent or suicidal tendencies.

Clenney’s current whereabouts have not been released to the public. Police have reportedly only said they are investigating the stabbing.

Clenney is not currently facing charges. According to local station WPLG, investigators are looking into whether Clenney was acting in self-defense.

Police have reason to believe that domestic violence was an issue between the couple. According to the Daily Mail, “Miami police responded to multiple domestic disturbance calls at the couple’s apartment over the last three months.”

Speaking to local station WPLG, a friend, Ashley Vaughn, said “We’ve seen her hit him. I’ve never seen him hit her.”

A neighbor was also quoted as saying he observed Obumseli hit Clenney.

“I could not tell if it was open-handed or closed-handed, but he was swinging at her,” the man said.

Clenney has 2 million followers on Instagram. There is some outrage online over how no charges have been filed. Clenney is white, and Obumseli is Black.

A white woman stabbed her Black boyfriend to death in the apt they shared in Miami and still hasn’t been arrested by police.



His name is Christian “Toby” Obumseli, he’s Nigerian-American and was 27 years old pic.twitter.com/24loM7Oj8V — Beguiling Bini Baddie (@Aizehinomo) April 6, 2022

I agree, treat Courtney Tailor like you would Christian Toby Obumseli if the roles were reversed (a black man killing a white woman). — Jaguar Knights (@KnightsJaguar) April 7, 2022

In a TikTok video, user Brandon (@brandonbreathes) gives his recap of his interpretation of events, going viral with over 285,000 views.

Brandon says Clenney “used her white tears to save herself from any consequences” before expounding upon the abuse allegations against Clenney.

Police have not confirmed any narrative about the evening’s events, nor have they stated that they do not know Courtney’s whereabouts.

A GoFundMe page has been started to raise money for Obumseli’s family. The page has currently raised over $67,000.

Brandon did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment. The Miami Police Department did not immediately return Daily Dot’s phone calls.

If you are a victim of domestic abuse or want more information on domestic violence and resources for victims, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline online or at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Today’s top stories